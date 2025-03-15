Who is leading LIV Golf Singapore after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 15, 2025 07:52 GMT
LIV Golf Singapore - Day Two - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Singapore (Image Source: Getty)

Dustin Johnson added two birdies on the final four holes to take the joint lead at LIV Golf Singapore. He fired a 3-under 68 in the second round to reach an aggregate score of -11, tying with Joaquin Niemann and taking a three-shot lead.

On Saturday, March 15, Dustin Johnson entered Sentosa Golf Club after firing an 8-under 63 in the opening round. This performance followed one of his worst weeks as a professional in Hong Kong. However, he continued his good form on Day 2, picking up five birdies against two bogeys.

Joaquin Niemann went red-hot in the second round, adding eight birdies to fire a 7-under 64. Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak, and Lucas Herbert are tied for third at 8-under. While Kokrak and Herbert carded 5-under 66s, Tringale shot a 4-under 67 and Munoz finished with 3-under on Saturday.

Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore after Round 2 explored

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates at the 9th green on day two of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club (Image Source: Getty)
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore after Round 2:

  • T1. Dustin Johnson: -11
  • T1. Joaquin Niemann: -11
  • T3. Sebastian Munoz: -8
  • T3. Cameron Tringale: -8
  • T3. Jason Kokrak: -8
  • T3. Lucas Herbert: -8
  • 7. Ben Campbell: -7
  • T8. Brooks Koepka: -6
  • T8. Paul Casey: -6
  • T10. Louis Oosthuizen: -5
  • T10. Abraham Ancer: -5
  • T10. Cameron Smith: -5
  • T10. Jon Rahm: -5
  • T10. Danny Lee: -5
  • T10. Thomas Pieters: -5
  • T10. Phil Mickelson: -5
  • T10. David Puig: -5
  • T10. Brendan Steele: -5
  • T19. Caleb Surratt: -4
  • T19. Charl Schwartzel: -4
  • T21. Bryson DeChambeau: -3
  • T21. Kevin Na: -3
  • T21. Harold Varner III: -3
  • 24. Luis Masaveu: -2
  • T25. Tom McKibbin: -1
  • T25. Carlos Ortiz: -1
  • T25. Patrick Reed: -1
  • T25. Yubin Jang: -1
  • T25. Richard Bland: -1
  • T25. Chieh-Po Lee: -1
  • T31. Matt Jones: E
  • T31. Henrik Stenson: E
  • T31. Sergio Garcia: E
  • T31. Anirban Lahiri: E
  • T35. Matthew Wolff: +1
  • T35. Dean Burmester: +1
  • T35. Tyrrell Hatton: +1
  • T35. John Catlin: +1
  • T39. Peter Uihlein: +2
  • T39. Talor Gooch: +2
  • T39. Bubba Watson: +2
  • T42. Andy Ogletree: +3
  • T42. Adrian Meronk: +3
  • T44. Anthony Kim: +4
  • T44. Branden Grace: +4
  • T44. Charles Howell III: +4
  • T47. Sam Horsfield: +5
  • T47. Ian Poulter: +5
  • T47. Lee Westwood: +5
  • 50. Martin Kaymer: +6
  • 51. Graeme McDowell: +7
  • T52. Marc Leishman: +8
  • T52. Mito Pereira: +8
  • 54. Frederik Kjettrup: +12

