Who is leading LIV Golf Singapore after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

Dustin Johnson added two birdies on the final four holes to take the joint lead at LIV Golf Singapore. He fired a 3-under 68 in the second round to reach an aggregate score of -11, tying with Joaquin Niemann and taking a three-shot lead.

On Saturday, March 15, Dustin Johnson entered Sentosa Golf Club after firing an 8-under 63 in the opening round. This performance followed one of his worst weeks as a professional in Hong Kong. However, he continued his good form on Day 2, picking up five birdies against two bogeys.

Joaquin Niemann went red-hot in the second round, adding eight birdies to fire a 7-under 64. Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak, and Lucas Herbert are tied for third at 8-under. While Kokrak and Herbert carded 5-under 66s, Tringale shot a 4-under 67 and Munoz finished with 3-under on Saturday.

Leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore after Round 2 explored

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates at the 9th green on day two of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore after Round 2:

T1. Dustin Johnson: -11

T1. Joaquin Niemann: -11

T3. Sebastian Munoz: -8

T3. Cameron Tringale: -8

T3. Jason Kokrak: -8

T3. Lucas Herbert: -8

7. Ben Campbell: -7

T8. Brooks Koepka: -6

T8. Paul Casey: -6

T10. Louis Oosthuizen: -5

T10. Abraham Ancer: -5

T10. Cameron Smith: -5

T10. Jon Rahm: -5

T10. Danny Lee: -5

T10. Thomas Pieters: -5

T10. Phil Mickelson: -5

T10. David Puig: -5

T10. Brendan Steele: -5

T19. Caleb Surratt: -4

T19. Charl Schwartzel: -4

T21. Bryson DeChambeau: -3

T21. Kevin Na: -3

T21. Harold Varner III: -3

24. Luis Masaveu: -2

T25. Tom McKibbin: -1

T25. Carlos Ortiz: -1

T25. Patrick Reed: -1

T25. Yubin Jang: -1

T25. Richard Bland: -1

T25. Chieh-Po Lee: -1

T31. Matt Jones: E

T31. Henrik Stenson: E

T31. Sergio Garcia: E

T31. Anirban Lahiri: E

T35. Matthew Wolff: +1

T35. Dean Burmester: +1

T35. Tyrrell Hatton: +1

T35. John Catlin: +1

T39. Peter Uihlein: +2

T39. Talor Gooch: +2

T39. Bubba Watson: +2

T42. Andy Ogletree: +3

T42. Adrian Meronk: +3

T44. Anthony Kim: +4

T44. Branden Grace: +4

T44. Charles Howell III: +4

T47. Sam Horsfield: +5

T47. Ian Poulter: +5

T47. Lee Westwood: +5

50. Martin Kaymer: +6

51. Graeme McDowell: +7

T52. Marc Leishman: +8

T52. Mito Pereira: +8

54. Frederik Kjettrup: +12

