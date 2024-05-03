Who is leading LIV Golf Singapore after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

On Friday, May 3, Sebastián Muñoz carded 6-under 65 in the opening round of LIV Golf Singapore to take a one-stroke lead after the first day. He sank seven birdies and one bogey in the first round.

Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, and Martin Kaymer were tied for second after shooting 5-under 66 in the first round of LIV Golf Singapore. Pieters posted a bogey-free round that included three birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 18th. Koepka and four others sank one bogey, while Kaymer made two bogeys in the opening round.

Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, Dustin Johnson, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk, Joaquín Niemann, and Eugenio Chacarra were two strokes back at T8, while LIV Golf Adelaide champion Brendan Steele was in a six-way tie at T16.

LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard explored after Day 1

Jon Rahm of Legion XIII plays his shot from the eighth tee during day one of the LIV Golf Singapore, Round 1

Here's the leaderboard for LIV Golf Singapore after the first round:

1. Sebastián Muñoz: -6

T2. Kevin Na: -5

T2. Martin Kaymer: -5

T2. Cameron Tringale: -5

T2. Brooks Koepka: -5

T2. Thomas Pieters: -5

T2. Abraham Ancer: -5

T8. Louis Oosthuizen: -4

T8. Marc Leishman: -4

T8. Dustin Johnson: -4

T8. Dean Burmester: -4

T8. Lucas Herbert: -4

T8. Adrian Meronk: -4

T8. Joaquín Niemann: -4

T8. Eugenio Chacarra: -4

T16. Graeme McDowell: -3

T16. Brendan Steele: -3

T16. Tyrrell Hatton: -3

T16. Talor Gooch: -3

T16. Matthew Wolff: -3

T16. Kieran Vincent: -3

T22. Paul Casey: -2

T22. Sergio Garcia: -2

T22. Peter Uihlein: -2

T22. Anthony Kim: -2

T22. Jason Kokrak: -2

T22. Branden Grace: -2

T22. Jon Rahm: -2

T29. Ian Poulter: -1

T29. Charl Schwartzel: -1

T29. Richard Bland: -1

T29. Anirban Lahiri: -1

T29. Scott Vincent: -1

T29. David Puig: -1

T35. Lee Westwood:

T35. Bubba Watson: E

T35. Patrick Reed: E

T35. Harold Varner III: E

T35. Cameron Smith: E

T35. Sam Horsfield: E

T41. Phil Mickelson: +1

T41. Pat Perez: +1

T41. Danny Lee: +1

T41. Carlos Ortiz: +1

T41. Kalle Samooja: +1

T41. Caleb Surratt: +1

T47. Henrik Stenson: +2

T47. Hudson Swafford: +2

T47. Bryson DeChambeau: +2

T47. Jinichiro Kozuma: +2

51. Matt Jones: +3

T52. Charles Howell III: +5

T52. Mito Pereira: +5

54. Andy Ogletree: +6