Who is leading LIV Golf Singapore after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

Brooks Koepka was on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore after the end of the second round. The tournament is being held at the Sentosa Golf Club from May 3 to 5, 2024. The second round was delayed at LIV Golf Singapore because of rain by a few hours.

Koepka carded a bogey-free 64 with a score of 7 under par on Saturday. After two rounds, Koepka is 12 under par and leads by 3 strokes. The second position is tied between Abraham Ancer, Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters, and Adrian Meronk with a score of 9 under par.

Four other players, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale, are only four strokes behind Koepka heading into the final round at LIV Golf Singapore.

Sebastian Munoz, who was leading after the first round, slipped to T10 with an overall 7 under par. Jon Rahm, who has been in the top 10 throughout the season also finds him at T20.

Yesterday, while talking to the media after the first round, Brooks Koepka seemed confident about his game. He said that he was striking the ball better since the last LIV Golf event at Adelaide.

"I felt like it was starting to come around last week the ball striking was there just didn't make any putts but made a few today definitely could have been more but it's nice to see some go in."

He'll look to maintain his lead going into the final round at LIV Golf Singapore. The winner will bag $4 million from the total purse of $25 million. The 2023 LIV Golf Singapore was won by Talor Gooch who is currently T6 in a playoff with Sergio Garcia.

The next LIV Golf event will be in Houston, Texas from June 7 to 9.

LIV Golf Singapore leader explored after Day 2

Here's a leaderboard after the second round at LIV Golf Singapore:

1. Brooks Koepka: -12

T2 Thomas Pieters: -9

T2 Adrian Meronk: -9

T2 Abraham Ancer: -9

T2 Matthew Wolff: -9

T6 Lucas Herbert: -8

T6 Marc Leishman: -8

T6 Talor Gooch: -8

T6 Cameron Tringale: -8

T10 Sebastian Muñoz: -7

T10 Martin Kaymer: -7

T12 Cameron Smith: -6

T12 Eugenio Chacarra: -6

T12 Louis Oosthuizen: -6

T12 Kevin Na: -6

T12 Joaquin Niemann: -6

T12 Kieran Vincent: -6

T12 Tyrrell Hatton: -6

T12 Scott Vincent: -6

T20 Dustin Johnson: -5

T20 Dean Burmester: -5

T20 Sergio Garcia: -5

T20 Jon Rahm: -5

T24 Ian Poulter: -4

T24 Harold Varner III: -4

T24 Richard Bland: -4

T27 Patrick Reed: -3

T27 Bryson DeChambeau: -3

T27 Anirban Lahiri: -3

T27 Peter Uihlein: -3

T27 Phil Mickelson: -2

T31 Paul Casey: -2

T31 Charl Schwartzel: -2

T31 David Puig: -2

T31 Jason Kokrak: -2

T36 Henrik Stenson: -1

T36 Graeme McDowell: -1

T36 Kalle Samooja: -1

T36 Branden Grace: -1

T40 Lee Westwood: E

T40 Charles Howell III: E

T40 Brendan Steele: E

T40 Carlos Ortiz: E

T40 Matt Jones: E

T46 Anthony Kim: +2

T47 Jinichiro Kozuma: +3

T47 Hudson Swafford: +3

T49 Sam Horsfield: +4

T49 Mito Pereira: +4

T51 Bubba Watson: +6

T51 Pat Perez: +6

T51 Danny Lee: +6

T51 Andy Ogletree: +6