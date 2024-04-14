Who is leading the Masters Tournament 2024 after Day three? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The third round of the Masters Tournament lived up to its nickname of "Moving Day" and reported several interesting movements on the leaderboard. Several players moved deep into title contention and others have lost valuable ground.

Super favorite Scottie Scheffler leads the Masters Tournament with a score of 7 under. Only 15 players hold scores of even par or better, and only three of them are within three strokes or less of the leader.

The Masters Tournament 2024 Day 3 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the Masters Tournament after the third round:

1 Scottie Scheffler -7

2 Collin Morikawa -6

3 Max Homa -5

4 Ludvig Åberg -4

5 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T6 Cam Davis -2

T6 Nicolai Højgaard -2

T6 Xander Schauffele -2

T9 Cameron Young -1

T9 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T9 Byeong Hun An -1

T9 Cameron Smith -1

T13 Adam Schenk E

T13 Lucas Glover E

T13 Patrick Cantlay E

T16 Patrick Reed +1

T16 Matthieu Pavon +1

T16 Chris Kirk +1

T16 Matt Fitzpatrick +1

20 Sepp Straka +2

T21 Tyrrell Hatton +3

T21 Danny Willett +3

T21 Joaquin Niemann +3

T21 Will Zalatoris +3

T21 Rory McIlroy +3

T26 Adam Scott +4

T26 Ryan Fox +4

T28 Akshay Bhatia +5

T28 Taylor Moore +5

T28 Luke List +5

T28 Harris English +5

T28 Tony Finau +5

T28 Rickie Fowler +5

T28 Hideki Matsuyama +5

T28 Jon Rahm +5

T36 Shane Lowry +6

T36 Brooks Koepka +6

T36 Sahith Theegala +6

T36 Corey Conners +6

T36 Phil Mickelson +6

T41 Si Woo Kim +7

T41 J.T. Poston +7

T41 Keegan Bradley +7

T41 Min Woo Lee +7

T45 Jason Day +8

T45 Russell Henley +8

T47 Camilo Villegas +9

T47 Erik van Rooyen +9

T47 José María Olazábal +9

T50 Eric Cole +10

T50 Kurt Kitayama +10

T52 Denny McCarthy +11

T52 Neal Shipley(a) +11

T52 Tiger Woods +11

T52 Tom Kim +11

T52 Thorbjørn Olesen +11

T57 Grayson Murray +12

T57 Jake Knapp +12

T59 Vijay Singh +14

T59 Adam Hadwin +14

The Masters Tournament 2024 Day 3 highlights

Scottie Scheffler navigated his way through the round to take the solo lead in the tournament. Scheffler made a dangerous double bogey on the 10th but recovered in the best way possible, with an eagle on the 13th.

The revelation player of the day was Collin Morikawa, who posted a score of 3 under to put himself in contention for the title. Morikawa played with four birdies and one bogey, all on the front nine.

Max Homa continued his good pace and is only two strokes behind the leader. Homa played with one bogey, no birdies, to seal his score at 5 under after 54 holes. One stroke behind is Ludvig Aberg, who played this Saturday with four birdies and two bogeys.

Bryson DeChambeau is four strokes behind the leader. However, it is not a difference that has completely taken him out of the competition.