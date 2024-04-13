Who is leading the Masters Tournament 2024 after Day two? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The wind was the protagonist in the second round of the Masters Tournament 2024, so much so that on Friday only eight players posted scores under par, and only 21 of the 60 players who made the cut have scores of even par or better after 36 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler lead the Masters Tournament after the second round, all with scores of 6 under. During the day, Tiger Woods set the record for the 24th consecutive cuts made at Augusta National.

The Masters Tournament 2024 Day 2 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the Masters Tournament 2024 after two rounds (only players who made the cut are included):

T1 Bryson DeChambeau -6

T1 Scottie Scheffler -6

T1 Max Homa -6

4 Nicolai Højgaard -4

T5 Cam Davis -3

T5 Collin Morikawa -3

7 Ludvig Åberg -2

T8 Danny Willett -1

T8 Ryan Fox -1

T8 Byeong Hun An -1

T8 Cameron Smith -1

T8 Matthieu Pavon -1

T8 Cameron Young -1

T8 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T15 Lucas Glover E

T15 Sepp Straka E

T15 Matt Fitzpatrick E

T15 Xander Schauffele E

T15 Adam Schenk E

T15 Patrick Reed E

T15 Kurt Kitayama E

T22 Eric Cole +1

T22 Tiger Woods +1

T24 Taylor Moore +2

T24 Corey Conners +2

T24 Harris English +2

T24 Patrick Cantlay +2

T24 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T24 Brooks Koepka +2

T30 Erik van Rooyen +3

T30 Will Zalatoris +3

T30 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T30 Akshay Bhatia +3

T30 Shane Lowry +3

T35 Phil Mickelson +4

T35 Joaquin Niemann +4

T35 Min Woo Lee +4

T35 Rory McIlroy +4

T35 Denny McCarthy +4

T35 Vijay Singh +4

T35 Adam Hadwin +4

T35 Jason Day +4

T35 Sahith Theegala +4

T44 Chris Kirk +5

T44 Tony Finau +5

T44 Jon Rahm +5

T44 Camilo Villegas +5

T44 J.T. Poston +5

T44 Keegan Bradley +5

T50 Jake Knapp +6

T50 José María Olazábal +6

T50 Luke List +6

T50 Thorbjørn Olesen +6

T50 Russell Henley +6

T50 Rickie Fowler +6

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +6

T50 Grayson Murray +6

T50 Si Woo Kim +6

T50 Adam Scott +6

T50 Tom Kim +6

The Masters Tournament 2024 Day 2 highlights

Bryson DeChambeau played his second round for a score of 1-over to remain among the leaders. So did Scottie Scheffler, who posted a score of even par on Friday.

Max Homa was one of only eight players in the field to score under par on the day to tie Scheffler and DeChambeau for the lead. Homa played his round with two birdies and one bogey.

Ludvig Aberg played the best second round of the Masters Tournament with a score of 3-under 69. This performance propelled him to seventh place, four strokes behind the leaders.

Tiger Woods made headlines with an even par score for the round (four birdies and four bogeys) to make the cut with a score of 1-over. Woods became the player with the most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National (24), surpassing Garu Player and Fred Couples.

