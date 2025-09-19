Who is leading the Open de France after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Marcus Armitage leads the Open de France after the second round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche on Friday. The Englishman is 10-under par after rounds of 64 and 68, giving him a two-shot advantage at the Open de France leaderboard.

Armitage started Friday with birdies on the 1st and 3rd holes but dropped shots on the 2nd and 4th. He added a birdie on the 6th to finish the front nine at 1-under. Two more birdies on the back nine took him to a 3-under 68 for the day.

Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther are tied for second at 8-under. Lee carded 66 on Thursday and 68 on Friday. Winther followed his opening 71 with a low 63 to climb the leaderboard at the Open de France.

A group of five players, including Adrien Saddier, Mikael Lindberg, Jens Dantorp, Gregorio De Leo, and Jeong Weon Ko, share fourth place at 6-under. Meanwhile, eight others, including Brooks Koepka, sit tied for ninth at 5-under as the Open de France heads into the weekend.

2025 Open de France round 2 leaderboard explored

Here is the Open de France leaderboard after the second round:

1- Marcus Armitage, 68, 10-under

T2- Jeff Winther, 63, 8-under

T2- Min Woo Lee, 68, 8-under

T4- Adrien Saddier, 66, 6-under

T4- Mikael Lindberg, 67, 6-under

T4- Jeong Weon Ko, 68, 6-under

T4- Gregorio De Leo, 68, 6-under

T4- Jens Dantorp, 69, 6-under

T9- Niklas Norgaard, 67, 5-under

T9- Todd Clements, 67, 5-under

T9- Elvis Smylie, 68, 5-under

T9- Michael Kim, 68, 5-under

T9- Brooks Koepka, 68, 5-under

T9- Freddy Schott, 68, 5-under

T9- Guido Migliozzi, 69, 5-under

T16- Alexander Levy, 68, 4-under

T16- Justin Harding, 68, 4-under

T16- Jayden Schaper, 68, 4-under

T16- Gavin Green, 69, 4-under

T16- Daniel Brown, 69, 4-under

T16- Nacho Elvira, 69, 4-under

T16- Darius Van Driel, 70, 4-under

T16- Francesco Laporta, 70, 4-under

T16- Ugo Coussaud, 71, 4-under

T25- Simon Forsström, 67, 3-under

T25- Thomas Detry, 69, 3-under

T25- Kristoffer Reitan, 70, 3-under

T25- Fabrizio Zanotti, 70, 3-under

T25- Jannik De Bruyn, 70, 3-under

T25- Clément Sordet, 71, 3-under

T25- Pablo Ereno, 71, 3-under

T32- Clement Charmasson, 66, 2-under

T32- Jacques Kruyswijk, 68, 2-under

T32- David Micheluzzi, 69, 2-under

T32- Nicolas Colsaerts, 69, 2-under

T32- Martin Couvra, 69, 2-under

T32- Connor Syme, 69, 2-under

T32- Nathan Kimsey, 69, 2-under

T32- Andreas Halvorsen, 70, 2-under

T32- Richard Sterne, 70, 2-under

T32- Daniel Hillier, 70, 2-under

T32- Wenyi Ding, 70, 2-under

T32- Ryan Fox, 71, 2-under

T32- Julien Brun, 71, 2-under

T32- Marcel Siem, 71, 2-under

T32- Antoine Rozner, 72, 2-under

T32- Angel Ayora, 72, 2-under

T32- Sam Bairstow, 73, 2-under

T32- Marcus Kinhult, 73, 2-under

T32- Julien Guerrier, 74, 2-under

T51- Marcel Schneider, 70, 1-under

T51- Calum Hill, 70, 1-under

T51- Troy Merritt, 71, 1-under

T51- Lucas Bjerregaard, 71, 1-under

T51- Nicolai von Dellingshausen, 72, 1-under

T51- Joel Girrbach, 72, 1-under

T51- Joakim Lagergren, 72, 1-under

T51- Aaron Cockerill, 72, 1-under

T51- Daniel Gale, 72, 1-under

T51- Hamish Brown, 73, 1-under

T51- Darren Fichardt, 73, 1-under

T51- Maximilian Kieffer, 74, 1-under

T63- Laurie Canter, 68, E

T63- Richie Ramsay, 68, E

T63- Callum Tarren, 69, E

T63- Victor Perez, 70, E

T63- Corey Conners, 71, E

T63- Julien Sale, 71, E

T63- Romain Langasque, 71, E

T63- Robin Williams, 71, E

T63- Frederic LaCroix, 72, E

T63- Niklas Lemke, 72, E

T63- Dan Bradbury, 72, E

T63- Björn Åkesson, 74, E

T63- Matthias Schwab, 74, E

T63- Keita Nakajima, 75, E

T63- Jorge Campillo, 75, E

