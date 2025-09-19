  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who is leading the Open de France after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Who is leading the Open de France after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

By Sonali Verma
Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:20 GMT
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Marcus Armitage at the FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Marcus Armitage leads the Open de France after the second round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche on Friday. The Englishman is 10-under par after rounds of 64 and 68, giving him a two-shot advantage at the Open de France leaderboard.

Ad

Armitage started Friday with birdies on the 1st and 3rd holes but dropped shots on the 2nd and 4th. He added a birdie on the 6th to finish the front nine at 1-under. Two more birdies on the back nine took him to a 3-under 68 for the day.

Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther are tied for second at 8-under. Lee carded 66 on Thursday and 68 on Friday. Winther followed his opening 71 with a low 63 to climb the leaderboard at the Open de France.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A group of five players, including Adrien Saddier, Mikael Lindberg, Jens Dantorp, Gregorio De Leo, and Jeong Weon Ko, share fourth place at 6-under. Meanwhile, eight others, including Brooks Koepka, sit tied for ninth at 5-under as the Open de France heads into the weekend.

2025 Open de France round 2 leaderboard explored

Here is the Open de France leaderboard after the second round:

  • 1- Marcus Armitage, 68, 10-under
  • T2- Jeff Winther, 63, 8-under
  • T2- Min Woo Lee, 68, 8-under
  • T4- Adrien Saddier, 66, 6-under
  • T4- Mikael Lindberg, 67, 6-under
  • T4- Jeong Weon Ko, 68, 6-under
  • T4- Gregorio De Leo, 68, 6-under
  • T4- Jens Dantorp, 69, 6-under
  • T9- Niklas Norgaard, 67, 5-under
  • T9- Todd Clements, 67, 5-under
  • T9- Elvis Smylie, 68, 5-under
  • T9- Michael Kim, 68, 5-under
  • T9- Brooks Koepka, 68, 5-under
  • T9- Freddy Schott, 68, 5-under
  • T9- Guido Migliozzi, 69, 5-under
  • T16- Alexander Levy, 68, 4-under
  • T16- Justin Harding, 68, 4-under
  • T16- Jayden Schaper, 68, 4-under
  • T16- Gavin Green, 69, 4-under
  • T16- Daniel Brown, 69, 4-under
  • T16- Nacho Elvira, 69, 4-under
  • T16- Darius Van Driel, 70, 4-under
  • T16- Francesco Laporta, 70, 4-under
  • T16- Ugo Coussaud, 71, 4-under
  • T25- Simon Forsström, 67, 3-under
  • T25- Thomas Detry, 69, 3-under
  • T25- Kristoffer Reitan, 70, 3-under
  • T25- Fabrizio Zanotti, 70, 3-under
  • T25- Jannik De Bruyn, 70, 3-under
  • T25- Clément Sordet, 71, 3-under
  • T25- Pablo Ereno, 71, 3-under
  • T32- Clement Charmasson, 66, 2-under
  • T32- Jacques Kruyswijk, 68, 2-under
  • T32- David Micheluzzi, 69, 2-under
  • T32- Nicolas Colsaerts, 69, 2-under
  • T32- Martin Couvra, 69, 2-under
  • T32- Connor Syme, 69, 2-under
  • T32- Nathan Kimsey, 69, 2-under
  • T32- Andreas Halvorsen, 70, 2-under
  • T32- Richard Sterne, 70, 2-under
  • T32- Daniel Hillier, 70, 2-under
  • T32- Wenyi Ding, 70, 2-under
  • T32- Ryan Fox, 71, 2-under
  • T32- Julien Brun, 71, 2-under
  • T32- Marcel Siem, 71, 2-under
  • T32- Antoine Rozner, 72, 2-under
  • T32- Angel Ayora, 72, 2-under
  • T32- Sam Bairstow, 73, 2-under
  • T32- Marcus Kinhult, 73, 2-under
  • T32- Julien Guerrier, 74, 2-under
  • T51- Marcel Schneider, 70, 1-under
  • T51- Calum Hill, 70, 1-under
  • T51- Troy Merritt, 71, 1-under
  • T51- Lucas Bjerregaard, 71, 1-under
  • T51- Nicolai von Dellingshausen, 72, 1-under
  • T51- Joel Girrbach, 72, 1-under
  • T51- Joakim Lagergren, 72, 1-under
  • T51- Aaron Cockerill, 72, 1-under
  • T51- Daniel Gale, 72, 1-under
  • T51- Hamish Brown, 73, 1-under
  • T51- Darren Fichardt, 73, 1-under
  • T51- Maximilian Kieffer, 74, 1-under
  • T63- Laurie Canter, 68, E
  • T63- Richie Ramsay, 68, E
  • T63- Callum Tarren, 69, E
  • T63- Victor Perez, 70, E
  • T63- Corey Conners, 71, E
  • T63- Julien Sale, 71, E
  • T63- Romain Langasque, 71, E
  • T63- Robin Williams, 71, E
  • T63- Frederic LaCroix, 72, E
  • T63- Niklas Lemke, 72, E
  • T63- Dan Bradbury, 72, E
  • T63- Björn Åkesson, 74, E
  • T63- Matthias Schwab, 74, E
  • T63- Keita Nakajima, 75, E
  • T63- Jorge Campillo, 75, E
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Sonali Verma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications