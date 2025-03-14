Who is leading the Players Championship 2025 after round 1? Provisional leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Players Championship was suspended due to darkness. On Day 2, players will take on the iconic TPC Sawgrass course in Florida at 8:50 AM ET to complete their rounds.

Lucas Glover, Camilo Villegas, and J.J. Spaun are tied for the lead at the 2025 Players Championship. The PGA Tour stars carded in stellar opening rounds of 6 under par 66.

Min Woo Lee is tied for 4th place with a score of 5 under par 67. The Australian golfer shares the 4th place at the 2025 Players Championship with Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia, and Max McGreevy.

Rickie Fowler is tied for 9th at the 2025 Players Championship along with 10 other golfers. All 10 players carded in opening rounds of 4 under par 68. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler trails the players tied for 20th place with a 3 under par 69 score.

Here's a look at the top 9 players at the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T1 - J.J. Spaun (-6)

T1 - Camilo Villegas (-6)

T4 - Min Woo Lee (-5)

T4 - Billy Horschel (-5)

T4 - Rory McIlroy (-5)

T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T4 - Max McGreevy (-5) (Round Incomplete)

T9 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T9 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T9 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T9 - Bud Cauley (-4)

T9 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T9 - Chandler Phillips (-4)

T9 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T9 - Rickie Fowler (-4)

T9 - Sam Ryder (-4)

T9 - Trey Mullinax (-4)

T9 - Laurie Canter (-4)

Nick Dunlap and Viktor Hovland are tied for last place 143rd at the 2025 Players Championship. They carded in rounds of 8 over par 80 at the TPC Sawgrass Players' Stadium Course.

2025 Players Championship Leaders Scorecards

Here's a look at the scorecards of the leaders of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

Lucas Glover

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 6

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

J.J. Spaun

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Camilo Villegas

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 6

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

