Who is leading the Players Championship 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Players Championship has been concluded. The field put up stellar performances across the leaderboard to set the cut line at 1 under par. The top 65 players and ties made it through to the weekend.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia rose three spots up the leaderboard to tie for 1st place at the 2025 Players Championship. Both the PGA Tour sensations carded in 6 under par 66 rounds on Friday to move their way into contention.

J.J Spaun dropped his lead at the 2025 Players Championship to claim the solo third spot. He carded in a 4 under par 68 round to total 10 under par for 36 holes of competition.

Rory McIlroy shares the fourth place at the Players Championship with Collin Morikawa and Alex Smalley with a 9 under par score. Morikawa put up a stellar performance at TPC Sawgrass to post an incredible 7 under par 65 round to move 27 spots up the leaderboard.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Min Woo Lee (-11)

T1 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)

3 - J.J. Spaun (-10)

T4 - Rory McIlroy (-9)

T4 - Collin Morikawa (-9)

T4 - Alex Smalley (-9)

T7 - Lucas Glover (-8)

T7 - Will Zalatoris (-8)

T9 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T9 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T11 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T11 - Harris English (-6)

T11 - Billy Horschel (-6)

T11 - Sepp Straka (-6)

T16 - Charley Hoffman (-5)

T16 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T16 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T16 - Taylor Moore (-5)

T16 - Rickie Fowler (-5)

T16 - Patrick Cantlay (-5)

T16 - Sam Ryder (-5)

T16 - Max McGreevy (-5)

T16 - Beau Hossler (-5)

T16 - Matt McCarty (-5)

T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)

T16 - Bud Cauley (-5)

There are 8 players including Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele, that sit in last place (T-65) at the 2025 Players Championship. The golfers all posted a total 36-hole score of 1 under par.

2025 Players Championship leaders' Friday scorecards

Here's a look at the second-round scorecards for the leaders of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

Min Woo Lee (6 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 6

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Akshay Bhatia (6 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

