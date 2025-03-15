Who is leading the Players Championship 2025 after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard. J.J. Spaun posted a 2 under par 70 round on Saturday to jump up 2 spots on the leaderboard and claim the solo lead.

Bud Cauley carded in an impressive 6 under par 66 score to jump a whopping 14 spots up the leaderboard. The American golfer is now in the solo second spot at the 2025 Players Championship with a total score of 11 under par.

Corey Conners wowed the golf community with his performance during the third round of the Players Championship. The Canadian golfer posted a 6 under par 66 score to climb an impressive 44 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 5th place with Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.

Scottie Scheffler posted an even par round of 72 to tie for 16th place. The World No. 1 golfer has a total score of 5 under par for three rounds at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Here's a look at the top 16 players at the 2025 Players Championship through 54 holes of competition (via PGA Tour):

1 J.J. Spaun (-12)

2 Bud Cauley (-11)

T3 Lucas Glover (-9)

T3 Alex Smalley (-9)

T5 Corey Conners (-8)

T5 Rory McIlroy (-8)

T5 Akshay Bhatia (-8)

T8 Danny Walker (-7)

T8 Stephan Jaeger (-7)

T8 Max McGreevy (-7)

T8 Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T8 Sepp Straka (-7)

T8 Jake Knapp (-7)

T14 J.T. Poston (-6)

T14 Ryan Gerard (-6)

T16 Chris Kirk (-5)

T16 Davis Thompson (-5)

T16 Robert MacIntyre (-5)

T16 Sam Ryder (-5)

T16 Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T16 Min Woo Lee (-5)

Sami Valimaki and Emiliano Grillo are tied for last place (71st) at the 2025 Players Championship. They posted scores of 10 over par 82 and 13 over par 85 respectively to total 7 over par each.

J.J. Spaun's 2025 Players Championship Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the scorecard of the leader of the 2025 Players Championship for Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 5

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

