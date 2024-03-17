Who is leading the Players Championship after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

Moving Day at The Players Championship shook up the leaderboard upside down and left plenty of options open for the final round. Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark are putting on the best show of the event, but there are several players to keep an eye on this Sunday.

Wyndham Clark was unable to protect the four-stroke lead he started the round with and saw Xander Schauffele take the lead at The Players Championship from him. Schauffele will start Sunday with a score of 17 under, with Clark trailing one shot behind.

The Players Championship 2024 Leaderboard after Round 3

Following is the full leaderboard of The Players Championship after Day 3:

1 Xander Schauffele -17

2 Wyndham Clark -16

3 Brian Harman -15

T4 Maverick McNealy -13

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -13

T5 Sahith Theegala -12

T5 Scottie Scheffler -12

8 Nate Lashley -11

T9 Taylor Montgomery -10

T9 Hideki Matsuyama -10

T9 J.T. Poston -10

T12 Doug Ghim -9

T12 Ludvig Åberg -9

T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9

T12 Rory McIlroy -9

T12 C.T. Pan -9

T17 Sam Burns -8

T17 Adam Schenk -8

T17 Joel Dahmen -8

T17 Austin Eckroat -8

T17 Matt NeSmith -8

T17 Sepp Straka -8

T17 Matti Schmid -8

T24 Peter Malnati -7

T24 Si Woo Kim -7

T24 Emiliano Grillo -7

T24 Sam Ryder -7

T24 Corey Conners -7

T29 Nick Taylor -6

T29 Brice Garnett -6

T29 Tony Finau -6

T29 Taylor Moore -6

T29 Collin Morikawa -6

T29 Jason Day -6

T35 Aaron Rai -5

T35 Jake Knapp -5

T35 Sungjae Im -5

T35 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T35 Alex Noren -5

T35 Chan Kim -5

T35 Lee Hodges -5

T35 Chris Kirk -5

T35 Tom Hoge -5

T44 David Lipsky -4

T44 Sami Valimaki -4

T44 Mackenzie Hughes -4

T44 Dylan Wu -4

T44 Kurt Kitayama -4

T44 Cameron Young -4

T44 Ryan Moore -4

T51 Martin Laird -3

T51 Zac Blair -3

T51 J.J. Spaun -3

T51 Adam Scott -3

T51 Viktor Hovland -3

T51 Jimmy Stanger -3

T51 Denny McCarthy -3

T51 Shane Lowry -3

T51 Mark Hubbard -3

T51 Harris English -3

T61 Ben Martin -2

T61 Tyler Duncan -2

T61 Francesco Molinari -2

T64 Andrew Putnam -1

T64 Patrick Cantlay -1

T66 Min Woo Lee E

T66 Keith Mitchell E

The Players Championship Day 3 highlights

Xander Schauffele played a nearly perfect third round, with seven birdies and no bogeys, but climbed to the top of The Players Championship leaderboard. Wyndham Clark was controlling Schauffele's drive until the 17th hole, when he sent his tee shot into the water. This dropped him to second place and he could not recover.

However, the best third round of The Players Championship went to Brian Harman (8 under). Harman played with nine birdies and one bogey to climb seven spots and move into contention for the title.

Defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler remains in contention for the title, thanks to his 12-under score. Scheffler has been dealing with neck pain, but has still managed three rounds in the 60s at TPC Sawgrass.