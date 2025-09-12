Who is leading the Procore Championship 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the Procore Championship 2025 went quite low as 37 players shot in the 60s. Mackenzie Hughes went 9-under 63 on the opening day to take the early one-shot lead over the field.

Ad

Hughes had a hot start as he picked up birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes. He continued the form and closed the front nine at 29 with the help of six birdies. With three more birdies, he was 9-under with five holes to go. However, he went a bit too hard to shoot lower and bogeyed the next two holes. Nevertheless, his recovery on the 16th and 18th helped him maintain the lead.

Ad

Trending

Matt McCarty and Ben Griffin were one stroke back at the Procore Championship, while Lanto Griffin and Russell Henley were tied for fourth at two strokes back. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was a bit underwhelming comparatively, posting 2-under 70 on Day 1.

Procore Championship 2025 after Round 1 leaderboard explored

Mackenzie Hughes takes the lead at the Procore Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Procore Championship 2025 after Round 1:

1. Mackenzie Hughes: -9

T2. Matt McCarty: -8

T2. Ben Griffin: -8

T4. Lanto Griffin: -7

T4. Russell Henley: -7

6. Anders Albertson: -6

T7. Jackson Koivun (a): -5

T7. J.J. Spaun: -5

T7. Taylor Montgomery: -5

T10. Jonathan Byrd: -4

T10. Matt Kuchar: -4

T10. Austin Eckroat: -4

T10. Sahith Theegala: -4

T10. Emiliano Grillo: -4

T10. Akshay Bhatia: -4

T10. Thomas Rosenmueller: -4

T10. Troy Merritt: -4

T10. Rico Hoey: -4

T10. Vince Covello: -4

T20. Chad Ramey: -3

T20. Joel Dahmen: -3

T20. Garrick Higgo: -3

T20. Peter Malnati: -3

T20. Maverick McNealy: -3

T20. Adam Hadwin: -3

T20. Hayden Springer: -3

T20. David Skinns: -3

T20. Matt NeSmith: -3

T20. Jeremy Paul: -3

T20. Justin Hastings: -3

T20. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T20. Michael Thorbjornsen: -3

T20. Ben Kohles: -3

T20. Greyson Sigg: -3

T20. Zac Blair: -3

T20. Philip Knowles: -3

T20. Jim Knous: -3

T38. Sam Ryder: -2

T38. Davis Thompson: -2

T38. Byeong Hun An: -2

T38. Trey Mullinax: -2

T38. Martin Laird: -2

T38. David Ford: -2

T38. Kevin Velo: -2

T38. Paul Peterson: -2

T38. Patrick Fishburn: -2

T38. Scottie Scheffler: -2

T38. Tom Hoge: -2

T38. Steven Fisk: -2

T38. Tyler Watts (a): -2

T51. Jason Dufner: -1

T51. Mark Hubbard: -1

T51. Max Homa: -1

T51. Joseph Bramlett: -1

T51. Noah Goodwin: -1

T51. John Pak: -1

T51. George McNeill: -1

T51. Ricky Castillo: -1

T51. Kevin Streelman: -1

T51. Thorbjørn Olesen: -1

T51. Adam Svensson: -1

T51. Seamus Power: -1

T51. Sam Burns: -1

T51. Luke List: -1

T51. Doug Ghim: -1

T51. Mac Meissner: -1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More