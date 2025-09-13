Who is leading the Procore Championship 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

On Friday, September 12, Ben Griffin carded a 6-under 66 at the Procore Championship 2025 to take the 36-hole lead. Following Day 2 at Silverado Resort's North Course, he held a three-shot lead over the field.

Jackson Koivun and Russell Henley also moved up to T2 after firing 66 and 68, respectively. US Open champion J.J. Spaun was tied for fourth alongside Lanto Griffin at five shots back.

After opening with a 70, Scottie Scheffler posted 68 to jump to T11 at the Procore Championship. The World No. 1 is looking for his sixth win of the season this week.

Procore Championship leaderboard after Round 2 explored

Ben Griffin takes the solo lead at the Procore Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Procore Championship after Round 2:

1. Ben Griffin: -14

T2. Jackson Koivun (a): -11

T2. Russell Henley: -11

T4. J.J. Spaun: -9

T4. Lanto Griffin: -9

6. Rico Hoey: -8

T7. Zac Blair: -7

T7. Garrick Higgo: -7

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -7

T7. Taylor Montgomery: -7

T7. Matt McCarty: -7

T7. Mackenzie Hughes: -7

T7. Justin Hastings: -7

T14. Scottie Scheffler: -6

T14. Ben Kohles: -6

T14. Matt Kuchar: -6

T14. Sahith Theegala: -6

T14. Austin Eckroat: -6

T14. Anders Albertson: -6

T20. Cameron Young: -5

T20. Mark Hubbard: -5

T20. Patrick Fishburn: -5

T20. Trey Mullinax: -5

T20. Ryo Hisatsune: -5

T20. Maverick McNealy: -5

T26. Isaiah Salinda: -4

T26. Collin Morikawa: -4

T26. Ricky Castillo: -4

T26. Séamus Power: -4

T26. Max Homa: -4

T26. Tyler Watts (a): -4

T26. Davis Thompson: -4

T26. Martin Laird: -4

T26. Michael Thorbjornsen: -4

T26. Greyson Sigg: -4

T26. Jonathan Byrd: -4

T37. Keith Mitchell: -3

T37. Quade Cummins: -3

T37. Brandt Snedeker: -3

T37. Byeong Hun An: -3

T37. Chad Ramey: -3

T37. Hayden Springer: -3

T37. Vince Covello: -3

T37. Akshay Bhatia: -3

T45. Harris English: -2

T45. Adam Schenk: -2

T45. Gary Woodland: -2

T45. Justin Thomas: -2

T45. Braden Thornberry: -2

T45. Kevin Streelman: -2

T45. Luke List: -2

T45. Doug Ghim: -2

T45. Jason Dufner: -2

T45. Joseph Bramlett: -2

T45. Steven Fisk: -2

T45. Jim Knous: -2

T45. David Skinns: -2

T45. Thomas Rosenmueller: -2

T45. Trevor Cone: -2

T45. Kevin Velo: -2

T61. Vince Whaley: -1

T61. Beau Hossler: -1

T61. Karl Vilips: -1

T61. Eric Cole: -1

T61. Will Chandler: -1

T61. Tom Kim: -1

T61. Patrick Cantlay: -1

T61. Sam Burns: -1

T61. Mac Meissner: -1

T61. Peter Malnati: -1

T61. Troy Merritt: -1

T61. John Pak: -1

