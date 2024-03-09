Joe Highsmith took the lead at the Puerto Rico Open after the conclusion of the second day. Although he has yet to finish three more holes of the second round on Saturday, he is currently aggregating at 13-under after 33 holes of play.

Following the first round 7-under 65 in the opening round, Highsmith started the Friday round from the tenth tee with a birdie. He added four more birdies, an eagle, and a bogey before the play was suspended due to darkness.

Matti Schmid, Kevin Streelman, Rafael Campos, Ryo Hisatsune, Brice Garnett, and Erik Barnes were one stroke back after the second round of the Puerto Rico Open. However, unlike Highsmith, they have completed their 36 holes. Schmid shot 65 and was the joint-lowest scorer on day 2 at Grand Reserve Golf Club. Jimmy Stanger, who is currently two strokes back, was another player to shoot 65.

The first round of the Puerto Rico Open resumed on Friday, which caused a delay in the start of the second round. Now, 13 players are yet to complete their second round, which will resume on Saturday, March 9.

Leaderboard explored for the Puerto Rico Open after Day 2

Here's the leaderboard for the Puerto Rico Open after Friday's play:

1: Joe Highsmith: -13 (15*)

T2: Matti Schmid: -12

T2: Kevin Streelman: -12

T2: Rafael Campos: -12

T2: Ryo Hisatsune: -12

T2: Brice Garnett: -12

T2: Erik Barnes: -12

8: Jimmy Stanger: -11

T9: Cody Gribble: -10

T9: Tyler Duncan: -10

T9: Norman Xiong: -10

T9: Max Greyserman: -10

T9: Scott Piercy: -10

T9: Hayden Springer: -10 (15*)

T15: Martin Laird: -9

T15: Vince Whaley: -9

T15: Ben Kohles: -9

T15: Nico Echavarria: -9

T19: Sam Stevens: -8

T19: Tom Whitney: -8

T19: Jacob Bridgeman: -8

T19: Kevin Tway: -8

T23: Robert MacIntyre: -7

T23: Rico Hoey: -7

T23: Taiga Semikawa: -7

T23: Victor Perez: -7

T23: Garrick Higgo: -7

T23: Rasmus Højgaard: -7

T23: Michael Gligic: -7 (15*)

T30: Aaron Rai: -6

T30: Sean O'Hair: -6

T30: Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -6

T30: Fred Biondi: -6

T30: Chris Stroud: -6

T30: Richy Werenski: -6

T30: Tommy Gainey: -6

T30: Ben Silverman: -6 (17*)

T30: Mac Meissner: -6 (16)

T30: Patrick Fishburn: -6 (14)

T40: Kevin Chappell: -5

T40: Austin Cook: -5

T40: Ryan Brehm: -5

T40: Raul Pereda: -5

T40: Pierceson Coody: -5

T40: Austin Smotherman: -5

T40: Ryan McCormick: -5

T40: Troy Merritt: -5

T40: Henrik Norlander: -5

T40: Kyle Stanley: -5

T40: Ben Martin: -5

T40: Ben Griffin: -5

T40: Aaron Baddeley: -5

T40: Evan Harmeling: -5 (16)

T40: Angel Ayora: -5 (16*)

T40: Chan Kim: -5 (15*)

T56: Roger Sloan: -4

T56: Harry Hall: -4

T56: Michael Kim: -4

T56: Joel Dahmen: -4

T56: Brandon Wu: -4

T56: Chris Nido: -4

T56: Brian Stuard: -4

T56: Tyler Collet: -4

T56: Zecheng Dou: -4

T56: S.Y. Noh: -4

T56: Sangmoon Bae: -4

T56: Josh Teater: -4

T56: Jim Herman: -4

T56: Harrison Endycott: -4

T56: David Skinns: -4 (16)

T56: Paul Haley II: -4 (15*)

T56: Jackson Van Paris (a): -4 (15*)

Note: (*) players are yet to complete their second round