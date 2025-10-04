Who is leading the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Garrick Higgo carded 6-under 66 in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 to take the 36-hole lead. Following the second day's play, he was at 13-under and held a one-shot lead over Eric Cole and Taylor Montgomery.
On Friday, October 3, Higgo entered the Jackson Golf Club with a two-shot lead. The front nine had mixed results as he picked up four birdies but also bogeyed two holes. However, he added four birdies on the back nine to finish with the solo lead.
Eric Cole also had a shaky start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2, shooting 35 on the front nine with three birdies and two bogeys. He picked up pace on the back nine and added four birdies to shoot 5-under. Montgomery went low on Friday, picking up ten birdies to shoot 9-under.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 after Round 2:
- 1. Garrick Higgo: -13
- T2. Eric Cole: -12
- T2. Taylor Montgomery: -12
- 4. Danny Walker: -11
- T5. Vince Whaley: -10
- T5. Tom Kim: -10
- T5. Frankie Capan III: -10
- T8. David Ford: -9
- T8. Steven Fisk: -9
- T8. Brice Garnett: -9
- T11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -8
- T11. Matti Schmid: -8
- T11. Mac Meissner: -8
- T11. Luke List: -8
- T11. Doug Ghim: -8
- T16. Carson Young: -7
- T16. Jesper Svensson: -7
- T16. Matt Kuchar: -7
- T16. Ryo Hisatsune: -7
- T16. Takumi Kanaya: -7
- T16. Noah Goodwin: -7
- T16. Matt NeSmith: -7
- T16. Kevin Streelman: -7
- T16. David Lipsky: -7
- T16. Greyson Sigg: -7
- T16. Rafael Campos: -7
- T16. Luke Clanton: -7
- T28. Trey Mullinax: -6
- T28. Kris Ventura: -6
- T28. Davis Thompson: -6
- T28. Stephan Jaeger: -6
- T28. J.T. Poston: -6
- T28. Gordon Sargent: -6
- T28. Vince Covello: -6
- T28. Jeremy Paul: -6
- T28. Sam Ryder: -6
- T28. Kevin Yu: -6
- T28. Rasmus Højgaard: -6
- T28. Thorbjørn Olesen: -6
- T28. Thriston Lawrence: -6
- T28. Kye Meeks: -6
- T42. Victor Perez: -5
- T42. Erik van Rooyen: -5
- T42. Byeong Hun An: -5
- T42. Max Homa: -5
- T42. Harry Higgs: -5
- T42. Chandler Phillips: -5
- T42. Patrick Fishburn: -5
- T42. Chan Kim: -5
- T42. Adam Schenk: -5
- T42. Zach Johnson: -5
- T42. Michael Thorbjornsen: -5
- T42. Mark Hubbard: -5
- T42. Braden Thornberry: -5
- T42. Tim Widing: -5
- T56. Doc Redman: -4
- T56. Hayden Buckley: -4
- T56. Nick Dunlap: -4
- T56. Will Chandler: -4
- T56. Quade Cummins: -4
- T56. Anders Albertson: -4
- T56. Kevin Roy: -4
- T56. Seamus Power: -4
- T56. Lee Hodges: -4
- T56. Norman Xiong: -4
- T56. Thomas Rosenmueller: -4
- T56. Pierceson Coody: -4