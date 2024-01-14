Who is leading the Sony Open in Hawaii after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

Keegan Bradley closed the Saturday round of the Sony Open in Hawaii with two back-to-back birdies to take the joint single-stroke lead after 54 holes. He carded a 7-under 63 with the help of eight birdies and now aggregates at 14-under. His lone bogey came on par-3, hole 11.

Bradley is joined by Grayson Murray, who shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. He sank four birdies and a five-foot eagle on the par-5 ninth hole to jump three spots after the third day at Waialae.

Sam Stevens jumped 17 spots to solo third after shooting a bogey-free 63. He was 13-under after 54 holes. Ben Silverman, Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon, Chris Kirk, and Byeong Hun An were in a five-way tie for fourth at 11-under. Ben An lost his 36-hole lead after shooting 68 on the third day at Waialae.

Kirk, who won the Sentry 2024 last Sunday, posted a 3-under 67 in the third round of the Sony Open. He is eyeing becoming only the third player after Ernie Els and Justin Thomas to win both Hawaiian events on the PGA Tour in a single season.

Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 leaderboard explored

Grayson Murray is joint leader at the Sony Open in Hawaii after three rounds

Here's a leaderboard for the 2024 Sony Open after the third round:

T1. Keegan Bradley: -14

T1. Grayson Murray: -14

3. Sam Stevens: -13

T4. Ben Silverman: -11

T4. Taiga Semikawa: -11

T4. Matthieu Pavon: -11

T4. Chris Kirk: -11

T4. Byeong Hun An: -11

T9. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T9. Troy Merritt: -10

T9. Kurt Kitayama: -10

T9. Austin Eckroat: -10

T13. Russell Henley: -9

T13. Nick Taylor: -9

T13. S.H. Kim: -9

T13. Akshay Bhatia: -9

T13. Patton Kizzire: -9

T13. Stephan Jaeger: -9

T13. Taylor Montgomery: -9

T13. Stewart Cink: -9

T13. Carl Yuan: -9

T22. Taylor Pendrith: -8

T22. Tyrrell Hatton: -8

T22. Alex Noren: -8

T22. Brian Harman: -8

T22. Brandon Wu: -8

T22. Eric Cole: -8

T22. Ben Griffin: -8

T22. Cam Davis: -8

T22. Adam Svensson: -8

T31. Brendon Todd: -7

T31. Zac Blair: -7

T31. Ryo Hisatsune: -7

T31. Matt Wallace: -7

T31. K.H. Lee: -7

T31. Joseph Bramlett: -7

T31. Andrew Putnam: -7

T31. Harris English: -7

T39. J.T. Poston: -6

T39. Erik van Rooyen: -6

T39. Patrick Rodgers: -6

T39. Nico Echavarria: -6

T39. Billy Horschel: -6

T39. Aaron Rai: -6

T39. Justin Rose: -6

T39. Corey Conners: -6

T39. Michael Kim: -6

T39. Denny McCarthy: -6

T39. Keith Mitchell: -6

T50. Will Gordon: -5

T50. Si Woo Kim: -5

T50. Ludvig Åberg: -5

T50. Nick Hardy: -5

T50. Hideki Matsuyama: -5

T55. Dylan Wu: -4

T55. Harry Hall: -4

T55. Chandler Phillips: -4

T55. Ben Kohles: -4

T55. Maverick McNealy: -4

T55. Jake Knapp: -4

T55. Robert MacIntyre: -4

T55. Parker Coody: -4

T55. Joel Dahmen: -4

T64. Greyson Sigg: -3

T64. Luke List: -3

T64. Mark Hubbard: -3

T64. Webb Simpson: -3

T64. Charley Hoffman: -3

T64. Seamus Power: -3

T64. Davis Thompson: -3

T64. Tyler Duncan: -3

T72. Scott Stallings: -2

T72. Robby Shelton: -2

T72. Tyson Alexander: -2

T72. Justin Lower: -2

T72. Lanto Griffin: -2

T77. Norman Xiong: -1

T77. Martin Trainer: -1

T77. Matt NeSmith: -1

80. Yuto Katsuragawa: +2

81. Alejandro Tosti: +3

82. Garrick Higgo: +4