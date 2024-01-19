Who is leading The American Express after Day 1? Round 1 highlights explored

Zach Johnson and Alex Noren carded a 10-under 62 in the opening round of the 2024 American Express to take a joint single-stroke win after the first day.

Both Noren and Johnson began the American Express week at La Quinta Country Club. Johnson shot a bogey-free round with the help of 10 birdies, with seven of those coming on the front nine of the LQ. The 2023 Ryder Cup captain is eying his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Open Championship.

"La Quinta Country Club is legitimately one of the purest places we play on the PGA TOUR year-in, year-out," Johnson was quoted as saying by PGA Tour. "The grass is -- it almost looks fake. If you have it going and you have some sort of rhythm and you're seeing the lines on the putting green, because they're pure, you can put a number up."

Despite a bogey on par 4, 17th, Noren was able to shoot 62 with the help of 10 birdies and an eagle. He sank two straight birdies on the final two holes of the day to share the lead.

Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout carded 9-under 63 to sit at T3 after Thursday's round of the American Express. Hoey led the Nicklaus Tournament Course, while Bezuidenhout played on the LQCC.

Nine players tied for fifth, including Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim, Chan Kim, Justin Lower, and Xander Schauffele. Stallings led the players who teed off from the Pete Dye Stadium Course on Thursday.

Amateur Nick Dunlap also impressed everyone after shooting a 64 in the first round of the American Express with the help of five birdies and two eagles. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished the day at T39 after shooting 5-under 67.

Leaderboard explored for the 2024 American Express

Here's the complete leaderboard for American Express 2024:

T1. Zach Johnson (LQ): -10

T1. Alex Noren (LQ): -10

T3. Rico Hoey (NT): -9

T3. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (LQ): -9

T5. Scott Stallings (SC): -8

T5. Xander Schauffele (LQ): -8

T5. Hayden Springer (SC): -8

T5. Patrick Cantlay (LQ): -8

T5. Si Woo Kim (LQ): -8

T5. Chan Kim (NT): -8

T5. Justin Lower (NT): -8

T5. Nick Dunlap (a) (NT): -8

T5. Alexander Björk (LQ): -8

T14. Jimmy Stanger (NT): -7

T14. Chesson Hadley (LQ): -7

T14. Ryo Hisatsune (LQ): -7

T14. Michael Kim (LQ): -7

T14. Adam Hadwin (NT): -7

T14. Min Woo Lee (NT): -7

T14. Justin Thomas (LQ): -7

T14. K.H. Lee (LQ): -7

T14. Mac Meissner (SC): -7

T23. Sungjae Im (NT): -6

T23. Alejandro Tosti (NT): -6

T23. Ben Griffin (LQ): -6

T23. Chez Reavie (SC): -6

T23. Andrew Putnam (NT): -6

T23. Sam Burns (LQ): -6

T23. Joe Highsmith (NT): -6

T23. Ben Kohles (LQ): -6

T23. Eric Cole (SC): -6

T23. Kevin Yu (NT): -6

T23. Tom Whitney (SC): -6

T23. Bronson Burgoon (SC): -6

T23. Alex Smalley (NT): -6

T23. Erik van Rooyen (LQ): -6

T23. Wilson Furr (NT): -6

T23. Kevin Dougherty (LQ): -6

T39. Kevin Streelman (LQ): -5

T39. Matt Wallace (NT): -5

T39. Shane Lowry (LQ): -5

T39. Davis Thompson (LQ): -5

T39. Scottie Scheffler (LQ): -5

T39. Matthieu Pavon (NT): -5

T39. Matt NeSmith (NT): -5

T39. Tyler Duncan (SC): -5

T39. Max Greyserman (NT): -5

T39. Vince Whaley (LQ): -5

T39. Will Gordon (LQ): -5

T39. Zac Blair (NT): -5

T39. Nico Echavarria (LQ): -5

T39. J.T. Poston (SC): -5

T39. Jacob Bridgeman (LQ): -5