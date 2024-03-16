Who is leading The Players Championship 2024 after Friday cut? Full leaderboard explored

Wyndham Clark fired his second straight 65 at the Players Championship 2024 to take the solo lead after Friday's play. After 36 holes, he is now aggregated at 14-under, four strokes ahead of Nick Taylor and Xander Schauffele.

Clark began Friday's round on fire and birdied the first four holes before picking up two more on the front nine. He picked up two more birdies on the back nine and also bogeyed the par-4, 14th hole. Clark has already had a win and a solo runner-up finish this season, and a strong start has put him in contention for yet another event.

Schauffele, who had a joint lead after the opening round of the Players Championship, shot 3-under 69 on Friday to aggregate at 10-under. He was joined by Taylor, who carded 4-under 68.

Matt Fitzpatrick (66) and Maverick McNealy (67) were tied for fourth at 9-under. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler battled with a stiff neck in the second round of the Players Championship but was still able to shoot 3-under 69. Matti Schmid, Correy Conners, and Tom Hoge were the other players tied at 8-under after 36 holes.

Leaderboard for the Players Championship 2024 after Round 2 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the Players Championship 2024 after Friday's round:

1. Wyndham Clark: -14

T2. Nick Taylor: -10

T2. Xander Schauffele: -10

T4. Maverick McNealy: -9

T4. Matt Fitzpatrick: -9

T6. Matti Schmid: -8

T6. Corey Conners: -8

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -8

T6. Tom Hoge: -8

T10. Brian Harman: -7

T10. Sahith Theegala: -7

T10. J.T. Poston: -7

T10. C.T. Pan: -7

T14. Hideki Matsuyama: -6

T14. Harris English: -6

T14. Chris Kirk: -6

T14. Taylor Montgomery: -6

T14. Sepp Straka: -6

T14. Nate Lashley: -6

T14. Jason Day: -6

T14. Rory McIlroy: -6

T22. Sam Ryder: -5

T22. Cameron Young: -5

T22. Ryan Moore: -5

T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -5

T22. Lee Hodges: -5

T27. Matt NeSmith: -4

T27. Taylor Moore: -4

T27. Collin Morikawa: -4

T27. Austin Eckroat: -4

T27. Keith Mitchell: -4

T27. Emiliano Grillo: -4

T27. Ludvig Åberg: -4

T34. Joel Dahmen: -3

T34. Francesco Molinari: -3

T34. Séamus Power: -3

T34. Doug Ghim: -3

T34. Shane Lowry: -3

T34. Alex Noren: -3

T34. Chan Kim: -3

T34. Si Woo Kim: -3

T34. Kurt Kitayama: -3

T34. Tony Finau: -3

T34. Mark Hubbard: -3

T45. Grayson Murray: -2

T45. Viktor Hovland: -2

T45. Patrick Cantlay: -2

T45. Denny McCarthy: -2

T45. Adam Schenk: -2

T45. Tommy Fleetwood: -2

T45. Adam Scott: -2

T45. Sungjae Im: -2

T45. Jimmy Stanger: -2

T45. Tyler Duncan: -2

T55. Rickie Fowler: -1

T55. Zac Blair: -1

T55. Min Woo Lee: -1

T55. Sam Burns: -1

T55. David Lipsky: -1

T55. J.J. Spaun: -1

T55. Ben Martin: -1

T55. Jake Knapp: -1

T55. Sami Välimäki: -1

T55. Aaron Rai: -1

T55. Thomas Detry: -1

T55. Brice Garnett: -1

T55. Peter Malnati: -1

T55. Gary Woodland: -1

T55. Mackenzie Hughes: -1

T55. Martin Laird: -1

T55. Dylan Wu: -1

T55. Andrew Putnam: -1

T55. Max Homa: -1