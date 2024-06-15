Who is leading the US Open 2024 after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

The US Open 2024 concluded its second day on Friday, June 14, at the Pinehurst Resort's Course No. 2. The cut line was drawn at 5 over and 74 players made it through.

Ludvig Aberg currently leads the tournament with a score of 5 under, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay. The top of the leaderboard features several top players in contention for the major title along with several surprises.

Expand Tweet

Trending

US Open 2024 Day 2 Leaderboard

Here is the US Open 2024 leaderboard (only players who made the cut are included):

1 Ludvig Åberg -5

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -4

T2 Thomas Detry -4

T2 Patrick Cantlay -4

T5 Rory McIlroy -3

T5 Tony Finau -3

T5 Matthieu Pavon -3

8 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T9 Tom Kim -1

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T9 Xander Schauffele -1

T9 Akshay Bhatia -1

T9 Tim Widing -1

T9 Corey Conners -1

T9 Zac Blair -1

T16 Billy Horschel E

T16 Sam Burns E

T16 Stephan Jaeger E

T16 Sergio Garcia E

T16 Russell Henley E

T21 Taylor Pendrith +1

T21 Frankie Capan III +1

T21 Seonghyeon Kim +1

T21 Nicolai Højgaard +1

T21 Sam Bennett +1

T21 Nico Echavarria +1

T27 Brian Harman +2

T27 Sepp Straka +2

T27 Jackson Suber +2

T27 Chris Kirk +2

T27 Adam Scott +2

T27 Denny McCarthy +2

T27 Emiliano Grillo +2

T27 Min Woo Lee +2

T27 Davis Thompson +2

T27 Isaiah Salinda +2

T37 Mark Hubbard +3

T37 Adam Svensson +3

T37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3

T37 Harris English +3

T37 Jordan Spieth +3

T37 Martin Kaymer +3

T37 Brian Campbell +3

T37 Gunnar Broin(a) +3

T37 Cameron Smith +3

T37 Matt Kuchar +3

T37 Daniel Berger +3

T37 Si Woo Kim +3

T37 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T37 Aaron Rai +3

T51 Wyndham Clark +4

T51 J.T. Poston +4

T51 Keegan Bradley +4

T51 Collin Morikawa +4

T51 David Puig +4

T51 Austin Eckroat +4

T57 Greyson Sigg +5

T57 Tommy Fleetwood +5

T57 Scottie Scheffler +5

T57 Cameron Young +5

T57 Shane Lowry +5

T57 Ben Kohles +5

T57 Brendon Todd +5

T57 Luke Clanton (a) +5

T57 Brandon Wu +5

T57 Tom McKibbin +5

T57 Dean Burmester +5

T57 Justin Lower +5

T57 Max Greyserman +5

T57 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5

T57 Francesco Molinari +5

T57 Brooks Koepka +5

T57 Sahith Theegala +5

T57 Ryan Fox +5

Ludvig Aberg played the second round of the US Open 2024 with three birdies and two bogeys to improve his score for the event to 5 under. The Swede climbed two spots on the leaderboard to remain the solo leader.

Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy remained in the Top 5 of the Major, consolidating their aspirations to contend for the title. The surprise of the day was Thomas Detry, who carded a round of six birdies and three bogeys to tie for second place with DeChambeau and Cantlay.

Another notable event of the second round of the US Open was Francesco Molinari. The Italian aced the 18th hole to make the cut on the number, something that had never been achieved in the history of the event.

Another to make the cut on the number was Scottie Scheffler (5 over). In doing so, Scheffler keeps alive his streak of tournaments without missing cuts, which began at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Several big names in golf missed the cut at the US Open, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa stand out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback