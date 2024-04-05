Who is leading at the Valero Texas Open 2024 after Thursday? Day 1 leaderboard explored

Akshay Bhatia fired a low 9-under 63 in the opening round of the Valero Texas Open to take a three-shot lead after the first round.

Bhatia was off to a flying start at the TPC San Antonio in his attempt to earn the spot at the upcoming Masters Tournament as he birdied four holes in the front nine. The back nine was even better with five birdies, two of them came back to back on the final holes of the day.

For the uninitiated, the Valero Texas Open is the last chance for more than 120 players to earn the Masters invite, given it is the last event before the players head to Augusta National.

Justin Lower and Brendon Todd shot a 6-under 66 to finish three strokes behind Bhatia after the first round of the Valero Texas Open. Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy, and Tyson Alexander were tied for fourth after shooting a 4-under 68.

Patrick Rodgers, Trace Crowe, and Taylor Montgomery were the three players who pulled out of the Valero Texas Open after Thursday's round.

Leaderboard explored for the Valero Texas Open 2024 after the first round

Here's the leaderboard for the Valero Texas Open 2024 after Thursday:

1. Akshay Bhatia: -9

T2. Brendon Todd: -6

T2. Justin Lower: -6

T4. Austin Eckroat: -4

T4. Max Homa: -4

T4. Denny McCarthy: -4

T4. Tyson Alexander: -4

T8. Ben Griffin: -3

T8. Matti Schmid: -3

T8. Rory McIlroy: -3

