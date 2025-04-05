Who is leading the Valero Texas Open 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:07 GMT
PGA: Valero Texas Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
In Picture: Keith Mitchell, Valero Texas Open (Image via Imagn)

The second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open has concluded. With the field putting up stellar performances at the challenging TPC San Antonio golf course, a cut line has been established at 2 under par.

The leader of the first round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, Sam Ryder, dropped down the leaderboard to tie for third place. The American golfer carded in a 2 over par 74 score to total 7 under par.

Notably, Brian Harman has displayed very consistent scoring over the past two days in Texas. The PGA Tour star has carded in two rounds of 6 under par 66 to total 12 under par and take the lead at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Meanwhile, Antoine Rozner wowed golf enthusiasts all over the world with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The Frenchman posted an incredible 7 under par 65 round to jump a whopping 84 spots up the leaderboard and tie for 6th place.

Here's a look at the top 13 golfers and ties at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Brian Harman (-12)
  • 2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)
  • T3 - Sam Ryder (-7)
  • T3 - Matt Wallace (-7)
  • T3 - Ryo Hisatsune (-7)
  • T6 - Daniel Berger (-6)
  • T6 - Carson Young (-6)
  • T6 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
  • T6 - Andrew Novak (-6)
  • T6 - Patrick Cantley (-6)
  • T6 - J.T. Poston (-6)
  • T6 - Antoine Rozner (-6)
  • T13 - Henrik Norlander (-5)
  • T13 - Harry Hall (-5)
  • T13 - Ben James (A) (-5)
  • T13 - Denny McCarthy (-5)
  • T13 - Zach Johnson (-5)
  • T13 - Harry Higgs (-5)
  • T13 - John Pak (-5)
  • T13 - Ryan Gerard (-5)
  • T13 - Quade Cummins (-5)
With the cut line at the 2025 Valero Texas Open being set at 2 under par, there are 15 players tied for last place, 52nd. Some of the players include Patrick Rodgers, Gary Woodland, and Matt Kuchar.

Big names that missed the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open

Here's a peek into some of the PGA Tour's biggest names that missed the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):

  • Rico Hoey (-1)
  • Charley Hoffman (-1)
  • Adam Schenk (-1)
  • Michael Thorbjonsen (-1)
  • Kris Ventura (-1)
  • Trey Mullinax (-1)
  • Luke List (E)
  • Webb Simpson (E)
  • Joel Dahmen (E)
  • Greyson Sigg (E)
  • Mason Andersen (E)
  • Ludvig Aberg (E)
  • Akshay Bhatia (E)
  • Matter Manassero (E)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (+1)
  • Lee Hodges (+1)
  • Si Woo Kim (+1)
  • Victor Perez (+2)
  • Max Homa (+3)
  • Frankie Capan III (+3)
  • Padriag Harrington (+3)
  • Jake Knapp (+4)
  • Seamus Power (+4)
  • David Lipsky (+4)
  • Cristobal Del Solar (+5)
  • Matti Schmid (+6)
  • Jeremy Paul (+7)
  • Paul Waring (+7)
  • Aaron Baddeley (+7)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Quick Links
