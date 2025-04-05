Who is leading the Valero Texas Open 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open has concluded. With the field putting up stellar performances at the challenging TPC San Antonio golf course, a cut line has been established at 2 under par.
The leader of the first round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, Sam Ryder, dropped down the leaderboard to tie for third place. The American golfer carded in a 2 over par 74 score to total 7 under par.
Notably, Brian Harman has displayed very consistent scoring over the past two days in Texas. The PGA Tour star has carded in two rounds of 6 under par 66 to total 12 under par and take the lead at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.
Meanwhile, Antoine Rozner wowed golf enthusiasts all over the world with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The Frenchman posted an incredible 7 under par 65 round to jump a whopping 84 spots up the leaderboard and tie for 6th place.
Here's a look at the top 13 golfers and ties at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Brian Harman (-12)
- 2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)
- T3 - Sam Ryder (-7)
- T3 - Matt Wallace (-7)
- T3 - Ryo Hisatsune (-7)
- T6 - Daniel Berger (-6)
- T6 - Carson Young (-6)
- T6 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
- T6 - Andrew Novak (-6)
- T6 - Patrick Cantley (-6)
- T6 - J.T. Poston (-6)
- T6 - Antoine Rozner (-6)
- T13 - Henrik Norlander (-5)
- T13 - Harry Hall (-5)
- T13 - Ben James (A) (-5)
- T13 - Denny McCarthy (-5)
- T13 - Zach Johnson (-5)
- T13 - Harry Higgs (-5)
- T13 - John Pak (-5)
- T13 - Ryan Gerard (-5)
- T13 - Quade Cummins (-5)
With the cut line at the 2025 Valero Texas Open being set at 2 under par, there are 15 players tied for last place, 52nd. Some of the players include Patrick Rodgers, Gary Woodland, and Matt Kuchar.
Big names that missed the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open
Here's a peek into some of the PGA Tour's biggest names that missed the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):
- Rico Hoey (-1)
- Charley Hoffman (-1)
- Adam Schenk (-1)
- Michael Thorbjonsen (-1)
- Kris Ventura (-1)
- Trey Mullinax (-1)
- Luke List (E)
- Webb Simpson (E)
- Joel Dahmen (E)
- Greyson Sigg (E)
- Mason Andersen (E)
- Ludvig Aberg (E)
- Akshay Bhatia (E)
- Matter Manassero (E)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+1)
- Lee Hodges (+1)
- Si Woo Kim (+1)
- Victor Perez (+2)
- Max Homa (+3)
- Frankie Capan III (+3)
- Padriag Harrington (+3)
- Jake Knapp (+4)
- Seamus Power (+4)
- David Lipsky (+4)
- Cristobal Del Solar (+5)
- Matti Schmid (+6)
- Jeremy Paul (+7)
- Paul Waring (+7)
- Aaron Baddeley (+7)