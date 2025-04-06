Who is leading the Valero Texas Open 2025 after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open has been concluded. The final round on Sunday is sure to be thrilling, with several of the PGA Tour's best stars in contention.

Brian Harman maintained his lead from the second round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The American golfer posted a score of even par 72 on Saturday to total 12 under par and bear the lead by a three stroke margin.

Tom Hoge fired up a stellar 4 under par 68 round to climb a whopping 19 spots up the leaderboard. He claimed the solo third spot at the 2025 Valero Texas Open with a total 8 under par score. Andrew Novak is in the second place with a 9 under par score.

Here's a look at the top 17 golfers at the 2025 Valero Texas Open heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Brian Harman (-12)

2 - Andrew Novak (-9)

3 - Tom Hoge (-8)

4 - Keith Mitchell (-7)

T5 - Sami Valimaki (-6)

T5 - Chad Ramey (-6)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-6)

T8 - Maverick McNealy (-5)

T8 - Denny McCarthy (-5)

T10 - Francesco Molinari (-4)

T10 - Alejandro Tosti (-4)

T10 - Zach Johnson (-4)

T10 - Henrik Norlander (-4)

T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T10 - Corey Conners (-4)

T10 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T17 - Chan Kim (-3)

T17 - Rickie Fowler (-3)

T17 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T17 - William Mouw (-3)

T17 - Ryan Gerard (-3)

T17 - Quade Cummins (-3)

T17 - Adam Svensson (-3)

T17 - Harry Higgs (-3)

T17 - Harry Hall (-3)

T17 - Ben James (A) (-3)

T17 - Antoine Rozner (-3)

Taylor Dickson carded in a 7 over par 79 round on Saturday to drop 14 spots down the leaderboard. He sits in last place, 66th, at the 2025 Valero Texas Open with a total score of 5 over par.

Brian Harman's 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 Stats

Here's a look at the leader of the Valero Texas Open's stats for the third round at the TPC San Antonio course (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 6

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

