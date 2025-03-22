Who is leading the Valspar Championship 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship has ended. Friday saw stellar performances, with several of the PGA Tour's best players moving into contention.

Ad

Jacob Bridgeman maintains his lead at the 2025 Valspar Championship going into the penultimate round. The American golfer carded in rounds of 4 under par 67 and 2 under par 69 to bear the solo lead.

Viktor Hovland, Ryo Hisatsune, and Byeong Hun An tied for second place. Hisatsune followed up his 1 under par 71 opening-round score with a spectacular 5 under par 66 round to jump a whopping 36 spots.

Shane Lowry is tied for fifth place, along with Xander Schauffele and two others. The Irishman jumped 33 spots up the leaderboard after carding in a 4 under par 67 score during the second round of the 2025 Valspar Championship.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top nine players and ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T2 - Viktor Hovland (-5)

T2 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T2 - Byeong Hun An (-5)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-4)

T5 - Kevin Velo (-4)

T5 - Xander Schauffele (-4)

T5 - Jeremy Paul (-4)

T9 - Davis Riley (-3)

T9 - Harry Hall (-3)

T9 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)

T9 - Victor Perez (-3)

T9 - Ricky Castillo (-3)

Ad

A cut line of 2 over par was imposed at the 2025 Valspar Championship. Following the conclusion of the second round, there are 13 players tied for last place (65th) with a 36-hole score of 2 over par.

Jacob Bridgeman's 2025 Valspar Championship Scorecards

Here's a look at Jacob Bridgeman's scorecards (as the leader of the 2025 Valspar Championship) for the last two rounds at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida (via PGA Tour):

Ad

Round 1 (4 under par - 67)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 5) - 6

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Round 2 (2 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback