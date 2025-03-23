Who is leading the Valspar Championship 2025 after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Valspar Championship has been completed. With a fully stacked field heading into Sunday's round, the world's best golfers will compete for a slice of the $8.7 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Jacob Bridgeman has borne the lead at the 2025 Valspar Championship for three rounds. He posted a 1-under-par 70 round on Saturday to total 7 under par. Nico Echavarria carded in a stellar 5-under-par 66 round to boost up a whopping 13 spots on the leaderboard to tie for first place.

Viktor Hovland carded a two-under-par 69 round to follow his 4-under-par 67 round on Friday. With a total of 7 under par, he ties Echavarria and Bridgeman for the lead at the Valspar Championship.

Justin Thomas wowed the golf world with his performance at the Valspar Championship's third round. The PGA Tour star carded an astonishing 6-under-par 65 round on Saturday to move 48 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 5th place with Shane Lowry and four other golfers.

Here's a look at the top 11 players and ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Nico Echavarria (-7)

T1 - Jacob Bridgeman (-7)

T1 - Viktor Hovland (-7)

4 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

T5 - Justin Thomas (-5)

T5 - Kevin Yu (-5)

T5 - Davis Riley (-5)

T5 - Jeremy Paul (-5)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T11 - Andrew Novak (-4)

T11 - Joe Highsmith (-4)

T11 - Billy Horschel (-4)

T11 - Corey Conners (-4)

T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T11 - Byeong Hun An (-4)

Mason Andersen sits in last place, 78th, at the Valspar Championship. The American golfer carded a 6 over par 77 round on Saturday to total 8 over par for three rounds.

2025 Valspar Championship Leaders Round 3 Scorecards

Here's a look at the third round scorecards of the leaders of the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour)

Nico Echavarria (5 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Jacob Bridgeman (1 under par 70)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 6

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Viktor Hovland (2 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 6

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

