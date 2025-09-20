Who is leading the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
September 20, 2025
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&amp;G 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Ayaka Furue at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 concluded with Minami Katsu and Sarah Schmelzel sharing the lead. The duo shot 8-under 63 on Thursday, September 19, taking a one-shot lead over Lilia Vu, Somi Lee, and four others.

World No. 2 and highest seed Nelly Korda didn't have a great start at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025, shooting 2-under 69. She was at even par after eleven holes with the help of two birdies and two bogeys, but a couple of birdies on the back nine helped her finish six strokes back.

Emerging star Lottie Woad didn't start well at Pinnacle Country Club and was tied for 129th after shooting 2-over par.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 leaderboard explored after Round 1

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025

  • T1. Minami Katsu: -8
  • T1. Sarah Schmelzel: -8
  • T3. Lilia Vu: -7
  • T3. Somi Lee: -7
  • T3. Leona Maguire: -7
  • T3. Alison Lee: -7
  • T3. Carlota Ciganda: -7
  • T3. Nasa Hataoka: -7
  • T9. Karis Davidson: -6
  • T9. Muni He: -6
  • T9. Mao Saigo: -6
  • T9. Celine Boutier: -6
  • T9. Jennifer Kupcho: -6
  • T9. Danielle Kang: -6
  • T9. Robyn Choi: -6
  • T9. Ruixin Liu: -6
  • T9. Soo Bin Joo: -6
  • T18. Jessica Porvasnik: -5
  • T18. Aditi Ashok: -5
  • T18. Miyu Yamashita: -5
  • T18. Wei-Ling Hsu: -5
  • T18. Jenny Bae: -5
  • T18. Eun-Hee Ji: -5
  • T18. Alexa Pano: -5
  • T18. Paula Reto: -5
  • T18. Narin An: -5
  • T18. Nataliya Guseva: -5
  • T18. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -5
  • T18. Ayaka Furue: -5
  • T18. Chisato Iwai: -5
  • T18. Jin Hee Im: -5
  • T18. Miranda Wang: -5
  • T18. Sofia Garcia: -5
  • T34. Pornanong Phatlum: -4
  • T34. Anna Nordqvist: -4
  • T34. Yealimi Noh: -4
  • T34. Rio Takeda: -4
  • T34. Weiwei Zhang: -4
  • T34. Kristen Gillman: -4
  • T34. Amanda Doherty: -4
  • T34. Linn Grant: -4
  • T34. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -4
  • T34. Hinako Shibuno: -4
  • T34. Haeji Kang: -4
  • T45. Brianna Do: -3
  • T45. Sei Young Kim: -3
  • T45. Hyo Joo Kim: -3
  • T45. Allisen Corpuz: -3
  • T45. A Lim Kim: -3
  • T45. Dewi Weber: -3
  • T45. Mariel Galdiano: -3
  • T45. Maria José Marin: -3
  • T45. Arpichaya Yubol: -3
  • T45. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -3
  • T45. Lucy Li: -3
  • T45. Stacy Lewis: -3
  • T45. Lauren Coughlin: -3
  • T45. Julia López Ramirez: -3
  • T45. Yan Liu: -3
  • T45. Hye-Jin Choi: -3
  • T45. Linnea Strom: -3
  • T45. Haeran Ryu: -3
  • T45. Esther Henseleit: -3
  • T45. Jiwon Jeon: -3
  • T45. Savannah Grewal: -3
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

