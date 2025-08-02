Who is leading the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Day 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second day of action at the Wyndham Championship 2025 couldn't be completed due to unplayable weather conditions. Only half the field could complete the eighteen holes before play was suspended.

Cameron Young was 7-under for the day after 15 holes and took the lead at the Wyndham Championship after the second day. Defending champion Aaron Rai was through 13 holes and was 6-under, finishing one stroke back.

The second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 will resume on Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 a.m. ET. The third round will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, with players grouped in threesomes and teeing off from split tees.

Leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Day 2 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after the second Day:

1. Cameron Young: -14 (15)

2. Aaron Rai: -13 (13)

T3. Mac Meissner: -12

T3. Sungjae Im: -12

5. Mark Hubbard: -11

T6. Nico Echavarria: -10 (12)

T6. Alex Noren: -10 (10*)

T8. Gary Woodland: -9

T8. Matt McCarty: -9

T8. Kurt Kitayama: -9 (13)

T8. Davis Thompson: -9 (13)

T8. Joel Dahmen: -9 (10)

T13. Trey Mullinax: -8

T13. Ricky Castillo: -8

T13. Chris Kirk: -8 (12)

T16. Patrick Rodgers: -7

T16. Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

T16. Chesson Hadley: -7

T16. Chandler Phillips: -7 (16*)

T16. Max McGreevy: -7 (15*)

T16. Matteo Manassero: -7 (8*)

T22. Lanto Griffin: -6

T22. Ben Griffin: -6

T22. J.T. Poston: -6

T22. Karl Vilips: -6

T22. Michael Kim: -6

T22. Beau Hossler: -6 (16)

T22. William Mouw: -6 (13)

T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -6 (12)

T22. Brian Campbell: -6 (11*)

T22. Jackson Koivun (a): -6 (10)

T22. Paul Peterson: -6 (8)

T33. Tony Finau: -5

T33. Sami Välimäki: -5

T33. Thorbjørn Olesen: -5

T33. Matthew Riedel: -5

T33. Sam Ryder: -5

T33. Matthieu Pavon: -5 (12*)

T33. Harry Hall: -5 (11*)

T33. Andrew Putnam: -5 (10)

T41. Luke Clanton: -4

T41. David Skinns: -4

T41. Hideki Matsuyama: -4

T41. Taylor Dickson: -4

T41. Peter Malnati: -4

T41. Carson Young: -4

T41. Trevor Cone: -4

T41. Henrik Norlander: -4

T41. Jacob Bridgeman: -4

T41. Matt Fitzpatrick: -4

T41. Denny McCarthy: -4

T41. Robert MacIntyre: -4

T41. Victor Perez: -4 (16*)

T41. Rico Hoey: -4 (15)

T41. Keith Mitchell: -4 (14)

T41. Adam Scott: -4 (14)

T41. Jordan Spieth: -4 (14)

T41. Patton Kizzire: -4 (13*)

T41. Matt Wallace: -4 (12*)

T41. Lee Hodges: -4 (12*)

T41. Garrick Higgo: -4 (10*)

T41. Harry Higgs: -4 (10)

T41. Noah Goodwin: -4 (9)

T41. Steven Fisk: -4 (8)

T65. Nicolai Højgaard: -3

T65. Aaron Baddeley: -3

T65. David Lipsky: -3

T65. Rickie Fowler: -3

T65. Thomas Rosenmueller: -3

T65. Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T65. Matt Kuchar: -3

T65. Vince Whaley: -3

T65. Eric Cole: -3 (16)

T65. Justin Lower: -3 (15*)

T65. Matthias Schmid: -3 (14)

T65. Rafael Campos: -3 (14*)

T65. Doug Ghim: -3 (14*)

T65. Emiliano Grillo: -3 (12)

T65. Séamus Power: -3 (11*)

T65. Cam Davis: -3 (11)

T65. Scotty Kennon: -3 (7*)

