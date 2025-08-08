Who is leading the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Day 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship couldn't be completed due to inclement weather conditions. While most of the players had finished the 18 holes, twenty-one of them were yet to complete the action before play was called off.Tommy Fleetwood fired a 6-under 64 in the second round to take the solo lead at TPC Southwind. The star Englishman was four strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia, who shot 65 and 69, respectively. They were tied for second alongside Justin Rose, who was 3-under for the day with two more holes to play.The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 will resume on Saturday, August 2, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third round will begin at 10:50 a.m. ET and players will be grouped in threesomes, teeing off from split tees.Leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after Day 2 exploredTommy Fleetwood takes the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image Source: Imagn)Here's a look at the leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship after Day 2:1. Tommy Fleetwood: -13T2. Collin Morikawa: -9T2. Akshay Bhatia: -9T2. Justin Rose: -9 (thru 16)T5. Kurt Kitayama: -8T5. Andrew Novak: -8T7. Bud Cauley: -7T7. Scottie Scheffler: -7T7. Jacob Bridgeman: -7 (thru 17)T7. Maverick McNealy: -7 (thru 13)T11. Si Woo Kim: -6T11. Ludvig Åberg: -6T11. J.J. Spaun: -6T14. Sepp Straka: -5T14. Chris Kirk: -5T14. Wyndham Clark: -5T17. Lucas Glover: -4T17. Harry Hall: -4T17. Thomas Detry: -4T17. Sungjae Im: -4 (thru 17)T17. Brian Harman: -4 (thru 15)T17. Cameron Young: -4 (thru 14)T17. Ben Griffin: -4 (thru 12)T17. Rickie Fowler: -4 (thru 11)T25. Patrick Cantlay: -3T25. Robert MacIntyre: -3T25. Tony Finau: -3T25. Matti Schmid: -3T25. Denny McCarthy: -3T25. Russell Henley: -3 (thru 12)T31. Jhonattan Vegas: -2T31. Nick Taylor: -2T31. Kevin Yu: -2T31. Emiliano Grillo: -2T31. Matt Fitzpatrick: -2T31. Taylor Pendrith: -2T31. Hideki Matsuyama: -2 (thru 15)T31. Justin Thomas: -2 (thru 12)T39. Max Greyserman: -1T39. Aaron Rai: -1T39. Jason Day: -1T39. Ryan Gerard: -1T39. Corey Conners: -1T39. J.T. Poston: -1T39. Jordan Spieth: -1T39. Davis Riley: -1 (thru 11)T39. Cam Davis: -1 (thru 10)T48. Xander Schauffele: ET48. Mackenzie Hughes: ET48. Brian Campbell: ET48. Harris English: E (thru 12)T48. Patrick Rodgers: E (thru 11)T53. Stephan Jaeger: +1T53. Sam Stevens: +1 (thru 16)T53. Sam Burns: +1 (thru 16)T53. Nico Echavarria: +1 (thru 11)T57. Jake Knapp: +2T57. Viktor Hovland: +2T57. Shane Lowry: +2 (thru 14)T57. Keegan Bradley: +2 (thru 13)T61. Joe Highsmith: +3T61. Aldrich Potgieter: +3T61. Daniel Berger: +3T61. Ryan Fox: +365. Michael Kim: +466. Chris Gotterup: +5T67. Tom Hoge: +7T67. Erik van Rooyen: +7 (thru 10)69. Min Woo Lee: +8