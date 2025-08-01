Who is leading the Wyndham Championship 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

On Thursday, July 31, Joel Dahmen fired a 9-under 61 in the opening round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 to take the early lead. Following the first day of action at Sedgefield, he holds a one-shot lead over Alex Noren.

The Wyndham Championship 2025 teed off on Thursday as the final chance for players not yet qualified to make it to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first round went low, with 119 players posting scores in the 60s.

Dahmen, who is 101st in the FedEx Cup standings, began the day with a birdie on Hole 10. He picked up three more birdies against a bogey to shoot 32 on the front nine. On the back nine, he went red-hot, picking up six birdies to shoot 61.

Cameron Young, Aaron Rai, Nico Echavarria, and Mark Hubbard were tied for third at 7-under, while Sungjae Im was three strokes off the lead.

Leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 1:

1. Joel Dahmen: -9

2. Alex Noren: -8

T3. Cameron Young: -7

T3. Aaron Rai: -7

T3. Nico Echavarria: -7

T3. Mark Hubbard: -7

7. Sungjae Im: -6

T8. Chandler Phillips: -5

T8. Adam Scott: -5

T8. Jordan Spieth: -5

T8. Matt Wallace: -5

T8. Lee Hodges: -5

T8. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -5

T8. Noah Goodwin: -5

T8. Matteo Manassero: -5

T8. Paul Peterson: -5

T8. Mac Meissner: -5

T8. Ricky Castillo: -5

T19. Beau Hossler: -4

T19. Victor Perez: -4

T19. Max McGreevy: -4

T19. Patrick Fishburn: -4

T19. Kevin Roy: -4

T19. Max Homa: -4

T19. Matthieu Pavon: -4

T19. Harry Hall: -4

T19. Davis Thompson: -4

T19. Chris Kirk: -4

T19. Brian Campbell: -4

T19. Andrew Putnam: -4

T19. Kevin Kisner: -4

T19. Sam Ryder: -4

T19. Matt Kuchar: -4

T19. Robert MacIntyre: -4

T19. Matt McCarty: -4

T19. Michael Kim: -4

T19. Vince Whaley: -4

T38. Justin Lower: -3

T38. Rico Hoey: -3

T38. Doug Ghim: -3

T38. Patton Kizzire: -3

T38. Kurt Kitayama: -3

T38. Webb Simpson: -3

T38. Emiliano Grillo: -3

T38. Garrick Higgo: -3

T38. Harry Higgs: -3

T38. John Pak: -3

T38. David Ford: -3

T38. Frankie Capan III: -3

T38. Henrik Norlander: -3

T38. Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T38. Chan Kim: -3

T38. Jacob Bridgeman: -3

T38. Alex Smalley: -3

T38. Taylor Moore: -3

T38. Ben Griffin: -3

T38. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T38. J.T. Poston: -3

T38. Gary Woodland: -3

T38. Karl Vilips: -3

T38. Trey Mullinax: -3

T38. Denny McCarthy: -3

T38. Matthew Riedel: -3

