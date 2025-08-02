Who is leading the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

After being suspended on Friday, the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 was completed on Saturday, August 2. Cameron Young, who finished the remaining three holes on Day 3, shot an 8-under 62 to take the solo lead.

Young picked up eight birdies in a bogey-free round to take a three-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship after 36 holes. For the uninitiated, the 28-year-old golfer is still seeking his first win on the PGA Tour.

Mac Meissner fired a 63 to move into a tie for second place alongside Sungjae Im, who carded a 64. Joel Dahmen slipped to T2 after shooting a 3-under 67 on Saturday.

Wyndham Championship 2025 leaderboard explored after Round 2

Cameron Young at the Wyndham Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 2:

1. Cameron Young: -15

T2. Mac Meissner: -12

T2. Sungjae Im: -12

T2. Joel Dahmen: -12

T5. Mark Hubbard: -11

T5. Aaron Rai: -11

T7. Matt McCarty: -9

T7. Gary Woodland: -9

T7. Nico Echavarria: -9

T7. Davis Thompson: -9

T7. Chris Kirk: -9

T12. Trey Mullinax: -8

T12. Ricky Castillo: -8

T12. Chandler Phillips: -8

T12. Max McGreevy: -8

T12. Alex Noren: -8

T17. Chesson Hadley: -7

T17. Patrick Rodgers: -7

T17. Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

T17. Kurt Kitayama: -7

T17. William Mouw: -7

T22. Ben Griffin: -6

T22. J.T. Poston: -6

T22. Karl Vilips: -6

T22. Lanto Griffin: -6

T22. Michael Kim: -6

T22. Beau Hossler: -6

T22. Matti Schmid: -6

T22. Patton Kizzire: -6

T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -6

T22. Jackson Koivun (a): -6

T32. Sami Valimaki: -5

T32. Sam Ryder: -5

T32. Thorbjørn Olesen: -5

T32. Tony Finau: -5

T32. Matthew Riedel: -5

T32. Rico Hoey: -5

T32. Jordan Spieth: -5

T32. Matthieu Pavon: -5

T32. Harry Hall: -5

T41. Henrik Norlander: -4

T41. David Skinns: -4

T41. Jacob Bridgeman: -4

T41. Hideki Matsuyama: -4

T41. Robert MacIntyre: -4

T41. Peter Malnati: -4

T41. Matt Fitzpatrick: -4

T41. Denny McCarthy: -4

T41. Carson Young: -4

T41. Trevor Cone: -4

T41. Luke Clanton: -4

T41. Taylor Dickson: -4

T41. Victor Perez: -4

T41. Justin Lower: -4

T41. Adam Scott: -4

T41. Matt Wallace: -4

T41. Seamus Power: -4

T41. Emiliano Grillo: -4

T41. Webb Simpson: -4

T41. Cam Davis: -4

T41. Noah Goodwin: -4

T41. Paul Peterson: -4

T63. Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T63. Aaron Baddeley: -3

T63. Nicolai Højgaard: -3

T63. Matt Kuchar: -3

T63. Rickie Fowler: -3

T63. David Lipsky: -3

T63. Vince Whaley: -3

T63. Thomas Rosenmueller: -3

T63. Eric Cole: -3

T63. Patrick Fishburn: -3

T63. Lee Hodges: -3

T63. Harry Higgs: -3

