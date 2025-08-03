Who is leading the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

On Saturday, August 2, Cameron Young solidified his lead at the Wyndham Championship 2025 after firing a 5-under 65. His third-round score helped him reach an aggregate of 20-under and take a five-shot lead heading into the final day.

Ad

Young entered the third day at Sedgefield Country Club with a three-shot lead. After pars on the first two holes, he picked up four straight birdies to shoot 31 on the front nine. He missed a 9-foot par putt on the 14th but recovered with a couple of birdies toward the end of the day.

Nico Echavarria made a five-spot jump to solo second at the Wyndham Championship 2025 after carding a 6-under 64. Chris Kirk, Mac Meissner, and defending champion Aaron Rai are sitting three strokes further back at T3.

Ad

Trending

Wyndham Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Cameron Young takes the lead at the Wyndham Championship 2025 (image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 3:

1. Cameron Young: -20

2. Nico Echavarria: -15

T3. Chris Kirk: -12

T3. Aaron Rai: -12

T3. Mac Meissner: -12

6. Jackson Koivun (a): -11

T7. Matt Fitzpatrick: -10

T7. Davis Thompson: -10

T9. Alex Noren: -9

T9. Gary Woodland: -9

T9. Sungjae Im: -9

T9. Joel Dahmen: -9

T13. Patrick Fishburn: -8

T13. Noah Goodwin: -8

T13. Sami Välimäki: -8

T13. Matthias Schmid: -8

T13. J.T. Poston: -8

T13. Max McGreevy: -8

T13. Ricky Castillo: -8

T13. Mark Hubbard: -8

T21. David Lipsky: -7

T21. Hideki Matsuyama: -7

T21. Webb Simpson: -7

T21. Ben Griffin: -7

T21. Karl Vilips: -7

T21. Michael Kim: -7

T21. Chandler Phillips: -7

T21. Matt McCarty: -7

T29. Jacob Bridgeman: -6

T29. Matt Wallace: -6

T29. Harry Hall: -6

T29. Sam Ryder: -6

T29. Beau Hossler: -6

T29. Patrick Rodgers: -6

T29. William Mouw: -6

T36. Harry Higgs: -5

T36. Matt Kuchar: -5

T36. Séamus Power: -5

T36. Cam Davis: -5

T36. Denny McCarthy: -5

T36. Victor Perez: -5

T36. Adam Scott: -5

T36. Tony Finau: -5

T36. Jordan Spieth: -5

T36. Lanto Griffin: -5

T36. Chesson Hadley: -5

T36. Kurt Kitayama: -5

T48. Nicolai Højgaard: -4

T48. Luke Clanton: -4

T48. Taylor Dickson: -4

T48. Carson Young: -4

T48. Emiliano Grillo: -4

T48. Patton Kizzire: -4

T48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -4

T48. Trey Mullinax: -4

T56. Rickie Fowler: -3

T56. Thomas Rosenmueller: -3

T56. Steven Fisk: -3

T56. Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T56. Lee Hodges: -3

T56. Trevor Cone: -3

T56. Robert MacIntyre: -3

T56. Thorbjørn Olesen: -3

T56. Rico Hoey: -3

T56. Michael Thorbjornsen: -3

66. Vince Whaley: -2

T67. David Skinns: -1

T67. Justin Lower: -1

T67. Paul Peterson: -1

T67. Matthew Riedel: -1

T67. Matthieu Pavon: -1

T72. Peter Malnati: E

T72. Henrik Norlander: E

74. Aaron Baddeley: +1

75. Eric Cole: +5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More