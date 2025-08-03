Who is leading the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

On Saturday, August 2, Cameron Young solidified his lead at the Wyndham Championship 2025 after firing a 5-under 65. His third-round score helped him reach an aggregate of 20-under and take a five-shot lead heading into the final day.
Young entered the third day at Sedgefield Country Club with a three-shot lead. After pars on the first two holes, he picked up four straight birdies to shoot 31 on the front nine. He missed a 9-foot par putt on the 14th but recovered with a couple of birdies toward the end of the day.
Nico Echavarria made a five-spot jump to solo second at the Wyndham Championship 2025 after carding a 6-under 64. Chris Kirk, Mac Meissner, and defending champion Aaron Rai are sitting three strokes further back at T3.
Wyndham Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 3 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 after Round 3:
- 1. Cameron Young: -20
- 2. Nico Echavarria: -15
- T3. Chris Kirk: -12
- T3. Aaron Rai: -12
- T3. Mac Meissner: -12
- 6. Jackson Koivun (a): -11
- T7. Matt Fitzpatrick: -10
- T7. Davis Thompson: -10
- T9. Alex Noren: -9
- T9. Gary Woodland: -9
- T9. Sungjae Im: -9
- T9. Joel Dahmen: -9
- T13. Patrick Fishburn: -8
- T13. Noah Goodwin: -8
- T13. Sami Välimäki: -8
- T13. Matthias Schmid: -8
- T13. J.T. Poston: -8
- T13. Max McGreevy: -8
- T13. Ricky Castillo: -8
- T13. Mark Hubbard: -8
- T21. David Lipsky: -7
- T21. Hideki Matsuyama: -7
- T21. Webb Simpson: -7
- T21. Ben Griffin: -7
- T21. Karl Vilips: -7
- T21. Michael Kim: -7
- T21. Chandler Phillips: -7
- T21. Matt McCarty: -7
- T29. Jacob Bridgeman: -6
- T29. Matt Wallace: -6
- T29. Harry Hall: -6
- T29. Sam Ryder: -6
- T29. Beau Hossler: -6
- T29. Patrick Rodgers: -6
- T29. William Mouw: -6
- T36. Harry Higgs: -5
- T36. Matt Kuchar: -5
- T36. Séamus Power: -5
- T36. Cam Davis: -5
- T36. Denny McCarthy: -5
- T36. Victor Perez: -5
- T36. Adam Scott: -5
- T36. Tony Finau: -5
- T36. Jordan Spieth: -5
- T36. Lanto Griffin: -5
- T36. Chesson Hadley: -5
- T36. Kurt Kitayama: -5
- T48. Nicolai Højgaard: -4
- T48. Luke Clanton: -4
- T48. Taylor Dickson: -4
- T48. Carson Young: -4
- T48. Emiliano Grillo: -4
- T48. Patton Kizzire: -4
- T48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -4
- T48. Trey Mullinax: -4
- T56. Rickie Fowler: -3
- T56. Thomas Rosenmueller: -3
- T56. Steven Fisk: -3
- T56. Rasmus Højgaard: -3
- T56. Lee Hodges: -3
- T56. Trevor Cone: -3
- T56. Robert MacIntyre: -3
- T56. Thorbjørn Olesen: -3
- T56. Rico Hoey: -3
- T56. Michael Thorbjornsen: -3
- 66. Vince Whaley: -2
- T67. David Skinns: -1
- T67. Justin Lower: -1
- T67. Paul Peterson: -1
- T67. Matthew Riedel: -1
- T67. Matthieu Pavon: -1
- T72. Peter Malnati: E
- T72. Henrik Norlander: E
- 74. Aaron Baddeley: +1
- 75. Eric Cole: +5