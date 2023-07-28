Who is Lee Hodges? Golfer shoots an impressive opening-round 63 at 2023 3M Open

Lee Hodges was on fire in the first round of the 2023 3M Open, shooting a remarkable 8-under 63 to seize a one-shot lead.

Prior to this week, Hodges had missed the cut in three of his last four starts and currently sits in 74th place in the FedEx Cup standings. Winning this event would significantly boost his chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the Memphis event.

The 28-year-old golfer got off to a blazing start with back-to-back birdies on the first three holes and continued his momentum with five more birdies. Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker, Tyler Duncan, and Kevin Streelman were all tied for second place after completing their 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities.

Born on June 14, 1995, in Huntsville, Alabama, Hodges attended Ardmore High School, where he played golf for four years. In 2012 and 2013, he was honored with the Daily Preps Boys Golfer of the Year award.

Additionally, Hodges secured individual medalist honors at the 2014 Alabama 4A State Championships. He also achieved a fourth-place finish at the 2013 Alabama 4A State Championships and reached the top 10 in the 2014 Alabama State Amateur.

The Huntsville native continued his golfing journey at the University of Alabama, where he was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2015. He earned a spot on the All-Conference USA First Team with a team-best four top-five finishes, including a T3 at the 2015 C-USA Championship. He played a key role in helping the Blazers secure two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

After turning pro in 2016, Lee Hodges has participated in 64 PGA Tour events but has yet to claim a victory. This year, he managed two top-10 finishes in 29 starts, with a notable T6 finish at the Valero Texas Open.

A bizarre incident happened with him during the PGA Championship this year when he faced a penalty for waiting too long for the ball to drop into the hole.

When will Lee Hodges resume playing at the 3M Open on Friday, July 28?

Lee Hodges watches his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the 3M Open

Lee Hodges is paired with Martin Trainer and Justin Lower for the first two rounds at TPC Twin Cities. The trio will resume their second-day play, teeing off from the first hole at 3 pm EST on Friday, July 28.

The 28-year-old golfer has a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 2023 3M Open. During the post-round interview, he spoke about his three straight birdies on the first three holes of the day.

He said, as per Golf Channel:

"To see that wedge shot go to an inch on the first hole and then make that 40-footer on the second hole, I was like, 'All right, here we go, might as well make a lot of birdies if we’re going to make a couple.'"

Trainer carded a 3-under 68 to finish the first day at T23. Lower was one stroke better than Trainer to end the first round at T18.