Who is Lexi Thompson’s brother Curtis? All you need to know about the golfer who recently earned his PGA Tour card

Lexi Thompson comes from an established golf family where all her siblings have played the sport since they were young. She was the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the US Women's Open. However, her two brothers have also succeeded in playing the sport professionally.

Nicholas Thompson, the eldest of the three siblings, has played on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour while making 114/229 cuts. Interestingly, Lexi's other brother, Curtis, has been in the limelight recently due to his admission to the PGA Tour.

Curtis Thompson turned professional in 2014 and has competed in 32 events since then. He started his professional journey following his education at Louisiana State University and has earned an estimated $420,259 from various competitions.

The 30-year-old golfer recently earned his PGA Tour card under exhilarating conditions. The RSM Classic qualifiers included many aspiring golfers hoping to make it on the big stage. Curtis Thompson was the last one selected and managed to get in after shooting a 4-under par 66 and securing his spot with a birdie on the final playoff hole.

However, this isn't the first time Curtis will be seen playing on the PGA Tour. The American professional had a PGA Tour card during the 2022 season but failed to keep his place following a string of disappointing performances, including just one top-10 finish.

Curtis has turned his form around this season while playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He is also set to compete on the second stage of the PGA Tour Q-School. Additionally, he also featured in the Honda Classic back in February but unfortunately failed to make the cut. Curtis Thompson has come a long way to get a PGA Tour card and will hope to be as successful as his sister, Lexi Thompson.

Curtis isn't bothered by Lexi Thompson's success on the golf course

Lexi Thompson has proved to be an inspiration to many women golfers due to her exceptional results and milestones. The 11-time LPGA Tour winner is one of the select few women golfers to have featured in a PGA Tour event. She also ranks in the 28th position in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Since both her siblings are professional golfers, there's bound to be competition in the Thompson household. However, Curtis Thompson is unfazed by all the unfair comparisons and is in fact proud of her sister's impeccable success story.

"Lexi has always done her thing—that’s probably why she’s so good."

Curtis Thompson added via Golf Digest.

"Sometimes I wish people would talk about it less, but it doesn’t bother me anymore. I’m so proud of what they’ve done. When I was younger, though, it added pressure."

In conclusion, Lexi Thompson and both her brothers, Nicholas and Curtis, are playing golf on the grandest of stages and have paved the way for the legacy of the Thompson family.