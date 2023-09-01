Who is Lexi Thompson’s caddie? All you need to know about the American golfer’s bagman

Lexi Thompson knows that a trusted caddie is essential to success as a professional golfer. It's no wonder that, for much of her career, she has entrusted her bag to family members, a practice that continues to this day.

The 28-year-old's caddie is her older brother, Nicholas Thompson. In earlier stages, both her father, Scott, and her other brother, Curtis, have taken care of her bag.

Lexi Thompson and her caddie/brother Nicholas, 2022 CME Group Tour Championship (Image via Getty)

Nicholas Thompson started caddying for his sister at least as early as November 2022. However, his relationship with golf started much earlier, as he had his own golfing career.

Lexi Thompson's current caddie played collegiate golf at Georgia Tech University. He won the 2005 Jones Cup Invitational before turning professional that same year.

Throughout his career, he played on several circuits, including a few full seasons on the PGA Tour. Although he was unable to establish himself at the top level, he had a three-year period (2013-2015) playing steadily on it.

Overall, Nicholas Thompson played 229 tournaments on the PGA Tour, with one second-place and one third-place finish as his best results. He had another 11 Top 10s and made the cut in 114 of those events.

Nicholas Thompson also had some very active seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour (2007, 2011, 2012). There, he played 189 tournaments, with a victory in the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship as his best result. In addition, on the Korn Ferry Tour, he had another 21 Top 10 finishes and made the cut in 98 events.

His last appearances on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour were in 2022 (Wells Fargo Championship and Price Cutter Charity Championship, respectively).

Nicholas Thompson, Lexi Thompson's brother, at the Memorial Tournament 2014 (Image via Getty)

Lexi Thompson's results with Nicholas as caddie

From November 2022 to date, Lexi Thompson has played 12 tournaments on the LPGA Tour. It has been an extremely difficult period for her, as she has failed to make the cut in more than half of the events. Her best result of the period was a second-place finish at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. Since then, she has not been able to return to the Top 10.

Of the 10 tournaments played at this level in 2023, she has been cut in seven, four of them consecutively. Her best individual result of the season so far is a T31 achieved at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May. Her best moment of the year was winning the LPGA Tour's International Crown along with Team USA.

Thompson is one of the most successful players in women's golf worldwide and is one of a long list of early stars in the sport. At the age of 16, she won her first LPGA Tour victory (2011 Navistar LPGA Classic). At the time, she was the youngest player ever to win on the circuit.

Thompson has had 10 other victories, including a major (2014 Chevron Championship, formerly the Kraft Nabisco Championship). She has filed two other victories on the Ladies European Tour and one on the LPGA of Japan.

Lexi Thompson has been called to the Solheim Cup six times (with two wins), including for the 2023 edition. She has also represented the United States in two Olympic Games (2016 and 2021).