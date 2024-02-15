Who is most likely to win Genesis Open Invitational 2024? Final odds before day 1 tee off explored

The Genesis Invitational 2024 is set to tee off in about an hour. The best golfers will be competing against each other for four rounds this weekend in the Signature Event. Anyone can win and winners often come out of nowhere, but who is currently favored to win?
The odds suggest a familiar face but give plenty of credit to those behind competing for that trophy. Here's what we know.
Full odds for Genesis Invitational 2024
Here are the full list of odds via CBS Sports:
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Viktor Hovland +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Max Homa +1800
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Sam Burns +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Adam Scott +2800
- Tony Finau +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Sahith Theegala +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- J.T. Poston +4500
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
- Si Woo Kim +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- Keegan Bradley +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Russell Henley +6000
- Eric Cole +6000
- Cam Davis +6000
- Kurt Kitayama +6500
- Hideki Matsuyama +7000
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Nick Taylor +8000
- Denny McCarthy +8000
- Corey Conners +8000
- Chris Kirk +8000
- Harris English +9000
- Emiliano Grillo +9000
- Adam Hadwin +9000
- Tom Hoge +10000
- Luke List +10000
- Brian Harman +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Taylor Moore +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000
- Taylor Montgomery +13000
- Rickie Fowler +13000
- Andrew Putnam +13000
- Adam Svensson +13000
- Lucas Glover +15000
- Kevin Yu +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Brendon Todd +15000
- Ben Griffin +15000
- Tiger Woods +18000
- Matt Kuchar +18000
- Mackenzie Hughes +20000
- Sam Ryder +25000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Nick Dunlap +25000
- Lee Hodges +25000
- Gary Woodland +25000
- Alex Smalley +25000
- Seamus Power +30000
- J.J. Spaun +30000
- Grayson Murray +35000
- Chase Johnson +250000
It should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the favorite. He's basically been the favorite for every event this season, and while he's not winning every single time, he is playing extremely well.
Scheffler faces steep competition though. It's a massive field with plenty of great players like Rory McIlroy (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1600), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800), Max Homa (+1800) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800).
Tiger Woods, in his official return to the PGA Tour, is a bit of a longshot. Only 12 golfers have lower odds than he does, so Las Vegas isn't convinced that he can turn back the clock on this one.