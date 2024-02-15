Who is most likely to win Genesis Open Invitational 2024? Final odds before day 1 tee off explored

The Genesis Invitational 2024 is set to tee off in about an hour. The best golfers will be competing against each other for four rounds this weekend in the Signature Event. Anyone can win and winners often come out of nowhere, but who is currently favored to win?

The odds suggest a familiar face but give plenty of credit to those behind competing for that trophy. Here's what we know.

Full odds for Genesis Invitational 2024

Here are the full list of odds via CBS Sports:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +1000

Viktor Hovland +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Max Homa +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Adam Scott +2800

Tony Finau +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

J.T. Poston +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Jason Day +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Beau Hossler +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Harris English +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Tom Hoge +10000

Luke List +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Andrew Putnam +13000

Adam Svensson +13000

Lucas Glover +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tiger Woods +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Sam Ryder +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

Gary Woodland +25000

Alex Smalley +25000

Seamus Power +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Grayson Murray +35000

Chase Johnson +250000

It should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the favorite. He's basically been the favorite for every event this season, and while he's not winning every single time, he is playing extremely well.

Scheffler faces steep competition though. It's a massive field with plenty of great players like Rory McIlroy (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1600), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800), Max Homa (+1800) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800).

Who will win the Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods, in his official return to the PGA Tour, is a bit of a longshot. Only 12 golfers have lower odds than he does, so Las Vegas isn't convinced that he can turn back the clock on this one.