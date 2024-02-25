Who is LIV Golf star Carlos Ortiz’s wife? Exploring more about Haley Thompson Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz is a Mexican professional golfer who is in the limelight for his recent win on the Asian Tour. On the personal front, Ortiz has a beautiful wife, Haley Thompson Ortiz, whom he married in 2017.

Haley Thompson Ortiz is an artist by profession and is frequently seen attending art festivals. She is very active on social media and often posts her artwork on her Instagram account. She also shares glimpses about her personal life and family on her profile.

Together with her husband and kids, Haley has traveled to various places. She also likes to hang out with her fans. She enjoys working out and she generously shares her fitness routine and insightful tips through her Instagram stories, which she has prominently featured on her profile.

Haley is the biggest supporter of her husband Carlos Ortiz. She frequently posts pictures from the golfer's tournaments, with the most recent one showcasing Carlos' victory as an International Series Oman champion.

Haley and Ortiz's romance reportedly began during their college years at the University of North Texas. After dating for several years, they decided to formalize their union. They opted for a cozy and private ceremony in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, tying the knot on December 10, 2017.

Their wedding was an intimate affair, following which Haley gained significant attention. Together, the couple has welcomed four children into their family: Sofia, Mila, Jules, and Emma. On her Instagram profile, Haley has shared the entire journey right from her first pregnancy to their daughter’s grown-up pictures.

How many professional wins does Carlos Ortiz have?

Carlos Ortiz has seven professional wins. Three of these wins came on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ortiz's first win was the Panama Claro Championship tournament in 2014 where he defeated Jason Gore with a four-stroke margin.

In the same year, Ortiz won the El Bosque Mexico Championship against Justin Thomas with a two-stroke margin. He then triumphed at the 2014 WinCo Foods Portland Open against Jason Gore and Adam Hadwin by a single stroke.

Ortiz achieved his fourth win at the 2017 Bosque Real Championship, outpacing Armando Villarreal by five strokes. His fifth win came on the PGA Tour at the 2020 Vivint Houston Open. He defeated Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama by two strokes.

Ortiz also secured a victory at the 2023 Copa Prissa, beating Isidro Benítez by two strokes and notching his sixth professional win. His latest victory in the International Series Oman over Louis Oosthuizen marked a seventh professional trophy.