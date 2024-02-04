Who is LIV Golfer Dean Burmester’s caddie? Exploring all we know about Jason Reynolds

Dean Burmester has shot up the LIV Golf Mayakoba leaderboard. He has worked tirelessly over the weekend to get near the top, where he's tied for the second place finish heading into the third round. At ten under, he's been excellent. By his side the entire time is his partner and caddie, Jason Reynolds.

Reynolds has been caddying for Burmester for quite some time. They've been together for years, winning three DP World Tour events and a few LIV Golf team events during his tenure on the rebel tour. They first officially teamed up in 2019 and show no signs of splitting up now that they're really playing well.

Three years ago, Burmester and his caddie earned their first DP World Tour win. He said via Golf Monthly that he was thrilled to get Reynolds his first win as Burmester's caddie:

"It's four years of struggle, hard work. Jason and I have been together two years... he's never won, it's his first one and he deserves it, he's been with me through thick and thin."

The two clearly have a very strong relationship, since all he could really talk about was his caddie, fresh off a monunental win for the golfer himself. They would go on to win two more times on the DP World Tour after that.

Exploring Jason Reynolds and Dean Burmester's relationship

Jason Reynolds himself got a bit of fame a few years later in 2023 at the PGA Championship. The weather was awful, and he was asked about it. He was blunt in his assessment as he and Dean Burmester tried to play through it and do well at the Major championship (via Golf Monthly):

"F*****g brutal. There's no words, it's just f*****g brutal."

Weather, as the PGA Tour is learning today with delays to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, can be difficult for golfers to endure, but Reynolds revealed what it's like standing on the sidelines as the rain pours down on the golfers:

"For us, as caddies, we don't take the umbrella whatsoever, we just accept that we're going to get wet. But then when you're standing there over a shot, you've discussed everything, and your player goes and hits, he leaves you with the umbrella, you've got four towels on you, then he takes off after hitting a bad shot. Now you're left with everything and you don't have enough hands. It's just mentally draining."

Reynolds, before he worked with Burmester, was caddie for another South African golfer named Jaco Van Zyl. The two had to face Burmester in a playoff well before the now iconic pair linked up.

Dean Burmester and his caddie Jason Reynolds

At the Eye of Africa PGA Championship, they ended up being tied at 20-under when Van Zyl defeated Burmester with a par performance to win. It must have been a strong enough performance to catch Burmester's eye, as he went on to get the caddie for himself later on.

Now, they're dominating LIV Golf together and hoping to capture an opening win with the Mayakoba event wrapping up eventually. Dean Burmester is tied with Sergio Garcia for second on the leaderboard, so it could very well be a challenging road to victory.