Who are the LIV Golfers missing on Masters 2024 field? Complete list explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Apr 07, 2024 02:43 GMT
The 2024 edition of the Masters is around the corner. The coveted tournament will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

This year, 13 LIV Golfers will be participating among 88 players invited to the tournament.

LIV Golf has emerged as a disruptive force in golf, challenging established entities like the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The Breakaway tour has been able to sign many of the world's top golfers due to the high purses in its tournaments.

43 LIV Golfers belonging to different teams will be missing the 2024 Masters tournament. The list is as follows:

  1. Abraham Ancer - Mexico - Fireballs GC
  2. Richard Bland - England - Cleeks GC
  3. Dean Burmester - Republic of South Africa - Stinger GC
  4. Laurie Canter - England - WILDCARD PLAYER
  5. Paul Casey - England - Crushers GC
  6. Eugenio Chacarra - Spain - Fireballs GC
  7. Talor Gooch - USA - Smash GC
  8. Branden Grace - Republic of South Africa - Stinger GC
  9. Lucas Herbert - Australia - Ripper GC
  10. Sam Horsfield - England - Majesticks GC
  11. Charles Howell III - USA - Crushers GC
  12. Matt Jones - Australia - Ripper GC
  13. Martin Kaymer - Germany - Cleeks GC
  14. Anthony Kim - USA - WILDCARD PLAYER
  15. Jason Kokrak - USA - Smash GC
  16. Jinichiro Kozuma - Japan - Iron Heads GC
  17. Anirban Lahiri - India - Crushers GC
  18. Danny Lee - New Zealand - Iron Heads GC
  19. Marc Leishman - Australia - Ripper GC
  20. Graeme McDowell - Northern Ireland - Smash GC
  22. Sebastián Muñoz - Colombia - Torque GC
  23. Kevin Na - USA - Iron Heads GC
  24. Andy Ogletree - USA - HyFlyers GC
  25. Louis Oosthuizen - Republic of South Africa - Stinger GC
  26. Wade Ormsby - Australia - RESERVE PLAYER
  27. Carlos Ortiz - Mexico - Torque GC
  28. Mito Pereira - Chile - Torque GC
  29. Pat Perez - USA - 4Aces GC
  30. Thomas Pieters - Belgium - RangeGoats GC
  31. Ian Poulter - England - Majesticks GC
  32. David Puig - Spain - Fireballs GC
  33. Kalle Samooja - Finland - Cleeks GC
  34. Caleb Surratt - USA - Legion XIII
  35. Hudson Swafford - USA - WILDCARD PLAYER
  36. Cameron Tringale - USA - HyFlyers GC
  37. Peter Uihlein - USA - RangeGoats GC
  38. Harold Varner III - USA - 4Aces GC
  39. Kieran Vincent - Zimbabwe - Legion XIII
  40. Scott Vincent - Zimbabwe - Iron Heads GC
  41. Lee Westwood - England - Majesticks GC
  42. Matthew Wolff - USA - RangeGoats GC
  43. Henrik Stenson - Sweden - Majesticks GC

13 LIV golfers have qualified for the Masters tournament are as follows:

  • Dustin Johnson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Bubba Watson
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Cameron Smith
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Jon Rahm
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Phil Mickelson

Among LIV golfers, Jon Rahm won the Masters tournament in 2023 and will be a heavy favorite to win in 2024 as well.

Jon Rahm confident of a LIV Golfer winning the 2024 Masters

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm said he was confident that a LIV golfer could win the title this year. Rahm said via Nuclear Golf on X:

"There are quite a few major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are major champion quality golfers, just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn't be the highest, but I'm confident that one of us can get it done this year."

Jon Rahm is currently competing at the LIV Golf Miami and is currently T11 with a score of 5 under. His team Legion XIII is currently at the top of the Team tournament.

