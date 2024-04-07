Who are the LIV Golfers missing on Masters 2024 field? Complete list explored

The 2024 edition of the Masters is around the corner. The coveted tournament will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

This year, 13 LIV Golfers will be participating among 88 players invited to the tournament.

LIV Golf has emerged as a disruptive force in golf, challenging established entities like the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The Breakaway tour has been able to sign many of the world's top golfers due to the high purses in its tournaments.

43 LIV Golfers belonging to different teams will be missing the 2024 Masters tournament. The list is as follows:

Abraham Ancer - Mexico - Fireballs GC Richard Bland - England - Cleeks GC Dean Burmester - Republic of South Africa - Stinger GC Laurie Canter - England - WILDCARD PLAYER Paul Casey - England - Crushers GC Eugenio Chacarra - Spain - Fireballs GC Talor Gooch - USA - Smash GC Branden Grace - Republic of South Africa - Stinger GC Lucas Herbert - Australia - Ripper GC Sam Horsfield - England - Majesticks GC Charles Howell III - USA - Crushers GC Matt Jones - Australia - Ripper GC Martin Kaymer - Germany - Cleeks GC Anthony Kim - USA - WILDCARD PLAYER Jason Kokrak - USA - Smash GC Jinichiro Kozuma - Japan - Iron Heads GC Anirban Lahiri - India - Crushers GC Danny Lee - New Zealand - Iron Heads GC Marc Leishman - Australia - Ripper GC Graeme McDowell - Northern Ireland - Smash GC Phil Mickelson - USA - HyFlyers GC Sebastián Muñoz - Colombia - Torque GC Kevin Na - USA - Iron Heads GC Andy Ogletree - USA - HyFlyers GC Louis Oosthuizen - Republic of South Africa - Stinger GC Wade Ormsby - Australia - RESERVE PLAYER Carlos Ortiz - Mexico - Torque GC Mito Pereira - Chile - Torque GC Pat Perez - USA - 4Aces GC Thomas Pieters - Belgium - RangeGoats GC Ian Poulter - England - Majesticks GC David Puig - Spain - Fireballs GC Kalle Samooja - Finland - Cleeks GC Caleb Surratt - USA - Legion XIII Hudson Swafford - USA - WILDCARD PLAYER Cameron Tringale - USA - HyFlyers GC Peter Uihlein - USA - RangeGoats GC Harold Varner III - USA - 4Aces GC Kieran Vincent - Zimbabwe - Legion XIII Scott Vincent - Zimbabwe - Iron Heads GC Lee Westwood - England - Majesticks GC Matthew Wolff - USA - RangeGoats GC Henrik Stenson - Sweden - Majesticks GC

13 LIV golfers have qualified for the Masters tournament are as follows:

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Charl Schwartzel

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Tyrrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk

Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Joaquin Niemann

Phil Mickelson

Among LIV golfers, Jon Rahm won the Masters tournament in 2023 and will be a heavy favorite to win in 2024 as well.

Jon Rahm confident of a LIV Golfer winning the 2024 Masters

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm said he was confident that a LIV golfer could win the title this year. Rahm said via Nuclear Golf on X:

"There are quite a few major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are major champion quality golfers, just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn't be the highest, but I'm confident that one of us can get it done this year."

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm is currently competing at the LIV Golf Miami and is currently T11 with a score of 5 under. His team Legion XIII is currently at the top of the Team tournament.

Poll : Will Jon Rahm defend his title at the Masters YES No 0 votes View Discussion