Who is Logan McAllister? Know all about the Korn Ferry Tour golfer

Logan McAllister is currently playing at the 2024 U.S. Open at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Number 2 course. The Korn Ferry Tour player is through fourteen holes of the first round and has carded an even par score to settle in T15.

Logan McAllister was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he attended the Christian Heritage Academy for his schooling. He went on to play golf for the University of Oklahoma from 2018 to 2022. McAllister played in a total of 30 tournaments throughout his collegiate career that comprised a total of 86 rounds of golf. He recorded an impressive 33 rounds with scores in the 60s.

As a Division I player, Logan McAllister gathered four individual titles along with ten top-10 finishes and 20 top-20 finishes. At the time, his lowest 18 hole score was 65, which he secured four times. McAllister averaged 70.98 (- 0.40) to set the University of Oklahoma's record. He received the All American and PING All Central Region honors twice. He follows LIV Golf star Anthony Kim with a career winning percentage of 80.4%.

McAllister finished third on the PGA Tour University class of 2022, granting him entry to the Korn Ferry Tour. He played in 46 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in 20 of them. His best finish has been second place at the 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he lost in a sudden-death playoff to Scott Gutschewski.

McAllister has played in twelve events on the Korn Ferry Tour this season and made the cut in six events. He currently ranks 89th on the rankings with 132 points and $43,889 in earnings this season.

McAllister last played on the PGA Tour in 2022 at the Valero Texas Open where he missed the cut. The 2024 U.S. Open marks his second appearance at a PGA Tour event.

Logan McAllister 2024 U.S. Open Round 1

Logan McAllister is now through fourteen holes of the Pinehurst No. 2 course for the first round of the U.S. Open. The 24-year-old held the lead at the Major through ten holes.

At the time of his solo lead, McAllister sat two under par. Having begun the round with four back-to-back pars, he carded in a costly double bogey on the par four eleventh hole that put him down the leaderboard to tie for 15th place.

The Korn Ferry Tour star carded the 2024 U.S. Open's first eagle on the par five fifth hole to get to two under par. He maintained the score for two more holes before making a bogey on the par four eighth hole.

McAllister was quick to neutralize the bogey with a birdie on the tenth hole to gain the lead before unfortunately dropping down the leaderboard due to his score on the eleventh hole. So far, Logan McAllister has made one eagle, one birdie, seven pars, one bogey, and one double bogey.