Who is Mac Meissner’s brother? Everything about Mitchell Meissner

When Mitchell Meissner was born on July 28, 1996, in Charleston, South Carolina, no one knew that he and his younger brother, Mac, would both become professional golfers. Raised in San Antonio, Texas, by parents Kurt and Katie Meissner, Mitchell honed his game early, influenced by a family with deep athletic roots. Their uncle, Todd Haney, played Major League Baseball for the Cubs, Mets, and Expos.

At Alamo Heights High School, Mitchell Meissner stood out both on the golf course and in academics, earning distinctions like National Merit Commended Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction. He then played at Rice University, becoming a senior captain with a team-best average of 71.69 in 2017–18, and winning both the Conference USA Championship and the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate.

After graduating in 2018, Mitchell Meissner turned professional. His breakthrough came at the 2020 Texas State Open, where he shot 19-under par to secure his first pro win by a single stroke. In 2022, he captured the Totalplay Cup title on PGA Tour Latinoamérica and finished with nine top‑10s in 12 starts, including runner‑up and third‑place showings.

That season earned Mitchell full Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2023 season.

Mitchell Meissner’s 2025 Season

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods - Round One - Source: Getty

Mitchell Meissner began his 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season at the Great Exuma Classic, where he shot 7-under and tied for 39th. A week later, he moved on to the Great Abaco Classic, where he finished in T70 with 17-under.

Mitchell's next big result came at the Panama Championship, where he tied for 17th at 3-under. However, it was the Astara Golf Championship in Bogotá that gave his season a push. He shot 16-under to finish in T4, collecting $41,500. He stayed in South America for the Visa Argentina Open, finishing in T20 at 12-under. However, he missed the cut the following week at the Astara Chile Classic after shooting 1-over.

In April, Meissner returned to the U.S. for the Club Car Championship, finishing in T23 at 11-under. Then came the Veritex Bank Championship, where he played all four rounds under par and finished at 26-under. It earned him a T63 finish and $30,750.

Next, Meissner headed to Mexico for the Tulum Championship, finishing in T66 at 6-under. At the AdventHealth Championship, he bounced back with a T14 finish at 10-under. He followed it up with a T26 at the Visit Knoxville Open, again finishing 10-under. His steady season took a dip at the UNC Health Championship, where he missed the cut at 1-under. However, he responded well at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, posting a strong solo 6th at 18-under. That week earned him $34,500.

The good form carried into the Wichita Open, where Meissner tied for 57th at 13-under. But again, he missed the cut at the Memorial Health Championship, after finishing 2-under after two rounds. At The Ascendant at TPC Colorado, he missed another cut after two rounds of 73. At the Price Cutter Charity Championship, Meissner shot 9-under and tied for 58th.

In July, at the NV5 Invitational, Meissner shot rounds of 66, 69, 65, and 64 to finish in T9 at 20-under. The very next week, at the Utah Championship, he carded a final-round 63 and tied for 22nd at 12-under.

