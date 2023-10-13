Who all made the cut at the 2023 Spanish Open today? List of golfers who made it to Round 3 explored

The 2023 Spanish Open, the DP World tour event, round two ended today. Right after the round, the names of those golfers who successfully made the cut were announced.

From Matthieu Pavon sitting on the top of the scoreboard to John Rahm barely making the cut, the leaderboard now consists of players who will give each other a tough time in the next two rounds.

The 2023 Spanish Open (started on 12th October) witnessed golfers teeing off against each other at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. While Pavon is leading the scoreboard with (-11), Wil Besseling and Shubhankar Sharma are tying for the T2 positions with (-10).

Furthermore, golfers including Mike Lorenzo-Vera as well as Alfredo Garcia-Heredia are with (-9) points and are sitting on T4 positions at the 2023 Spanish Open.

The 2023 Spanish Open after the Cut announcement on Friday

Let's have a look at the golfers who successfully entered the 2023 Spanish Open third round with the hope of fighting for the title.

1 M. Pavon -11

T2 W. Besseling -10

T2 S. Sharma -10

T4 A. Garcia-Heredia -9

T4 M. Lorenzo-Vera -9

6 N. Kimsey -8

T7 A. Del Rey -7

T7 G. Forrest -7

T7 J. Guerrier -7

T7 R. Langasque -7

T7 M. Simonsen -7

T7 E. Molinari -7

T7 J. Parry -7

T7 E. Pepperell -7

T7 A. Rozner -7

T7 M. Siem -7

T7 F. Zanotti -7

T18 T. Aiken -6

T18 G. Fernandez-Castano -6

T18 P. Figueiredo -6

T18 D. Germishuys -6

T18 A. Levy -6

T18 Z. Lombard -6

T24 T. Clements -5

T24 A. Cockerill -5

T24 E. Ferguson -5

T24 C. Hill -5

T24 P. Larrazabal -5

T24 J. Luiten-5

T24 R. Mansell -5

T24 G. Migliozzi -5

T24 T. Olesen -5

T24 A. Otaegui -5

T34 S. Ben Tarrio -4

T34 D. Brown -4

T34 J. Brun -4

T34 M. Helligkilde -4

T34 D. Hillier -4

T34 V. Perez -4

T34 T. Pulkkanen -4

T34 J. Rose -4

T34 S. Soderberg -4

T34 S. Valimaki -4

T34 D. van Tonder -4

T45 M. Baldwin -3

T45 C. Bring -3

T45 R. Cabrera-Bello -3

T45 S. Crocker -3

T45 L. de Jager -3

T45 F. Fisher -3

T45 A. Fitzpatrick -3

T45 Gav. Green -3

T45 D. Huizing -3

T45 M. Jordan -3

T45 A. Knappe -3

T45 T. Lawrence -3

T45 J. Rahm -3

T45 K. Samooja -3

T45 J-H. Wang -3

T45 A. Wilson -3

T61 A. Arnaus -2

T61 D. Bradbury -2

T61 J. Campillo -2

T61 J. Donaldson -2

T61 S. Gallacher -2

T61 V. Garcia Broto -2

T61 C. Hanna -2

T61 J. Ko -2

T61 M. Lindberg -2

T61 J. Morrison -2

T61 L. Nemecz -2

T61 W. Nienaber -2

T61 R. Ramsay -2

T61 J. Scrivener -2

T61 P. Waring -2