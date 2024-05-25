Who made the cut at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge? Full list explored

The second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge concluded on Friday, May 24. A total of 71 players from the 133-player field made the 36-hole cut. The golfers will now head into the final two rounds of the 77th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Only golfers who shot 2-over-par 142 or the players who were 12 shots behind the leaderboard's front runner made the 36-hole cut.

David Riley, Sungjae Im, and Gary Woodland scored the lowest round of 6-under 64 in the second round on Friday. Riley is at the top of the leaderboard with an overall score of 10-under 130 at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He scored three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Hayden Buckley and Perceson Coody are tied at T2 with two shots behind Riley. Buckley and Coody have an overall score of 8-under 132. Charley Hoffman who was leading the leaderboard after the first round fell 42 positions after a dismal score of 5-over 75 in the second round. Tony Finau and Brian Harman also lost their leads.

Scottie Scheffler jumped 64 positions on the second day at Charles Schwab Challenge after a 2-over 72 round in the first round. He carded 5-under 65 in the second round and is currently positioned at T15 with the likes of S.H. Kim, Collin Morikawa, and more.

Gary Woodland made the biggest jump from T78 to T12 after 6-under 64 on the day. Jordan Spieth also jumped 38 positions after 3-under 67 in the second round. He is currently positioned at T25 with Kevin Yu, Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd, and Alejandro Tosti.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge cut list

Listed below is the complete list of golf players who have made the cut at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday and will play on the weekend:

Davis Riley (-10)

T2. Hayden Buckley (-8)

T2. Pierceson Coody (-8)

T4. Sungjae Im (-6)

T4. Keegan Bradley (-6)

T4. Sepp Straka (-6)

T7. Kevin Tway (-5)

T7. Robby Shelton (-5)

T7. Brian Harman (-5)

T7. Ryan Fox (-5)

T7. Tony Finau (-5)

T12. Gary Woodland (-4)

T12. Denny McCarthy (-4)

T12. Webb Simpson (-4)

T15. Matt NeSmith (-3)

T15. Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T15. Tom Kim (-3)

T15. S.H. Kim (-3)

T15. J.T. Poston (-3)

T15. Matt Kuchar (-3)

T15. Adam Scott (-3)

T15. Collin Morikawa (-3)

T15. Min Woo Lee (-3)

T15. Ryan Moore (-3)

T25. Jordan Spieth (-2)

T25. Kevin Yu (-2)

T25. Zach Johnson (-2)

T25. Brendon Todd (-2)

T25. Alejandro Tosti (-2)

T30. Ben Martin (-1)

T30. Lucas Glover (-1)

T30. Daniel Berger (-1)

T30. Joseph Bramlett (-1)

T30. Patrick Rodgers (-1)

T30. Martin Laird (-1)

T30. Cam Davis (-1)

T30. Rickie Fowler (-1)

T30. K.H. Lee (-1)

T30. Keith Mitchell (-1)

T30. C.T. Pan (-1)

T30. Chandler Phillips (-1)

T30. David Lipsky (-1)

T43. Doug Ghim (E)

T43. Joel Dahmen (E)

T43. Billy Horschel (E)

T43. Tom Hoge (E)

T43. Charley Hoffman (E)

T43. Thomas Detry (E)

T43. Davis Thompson (E)

T43. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E)

T43. Tyler Duncan (E)

T52. Kevin Streelman (+1)

T52. Adam Svensson (+1)

T52. Peter Malnati (+1)

T52. Austin Smotherman (+1)

T52. Callum Tarren (+1)

T52. Justin Rose (+1)

T52. Victor Perez (+1)

T52. Mac Meissner (+1)

T60. Mark Hubbard (+2)

T60. Emiliano Grillo (+2)

T60. Lee Hodges (+2)

T60. Aaron Rai (+2)

T60. Nick Hardy (+2)

T60. Si Woo Kim (+2)

T60. Kevin Kisner (+2)

T60. Vincent Norrman (+2)

T60. Troy Merritt (+2)

T60. Maverick McNealy (+2)

T60. Ben Silverman (+2)

T60. Parker Coody (+2)