Who made it to the FedEx Cup Fall top 125 after The RSM Classic 2023? Full list explored

The FedEx Cup standings are official as the 2023 RSM Classic comes to an end. Those who are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will be able to play on the PGA Tour in 2024.

The final opportunity for players to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings was last week's PGA Tour tournament. Carl Yuan fell from position 125 to position 126 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Ryan Moore, who was placed 128 in the rankings, surged into the top 125. Tayler Duncan shot up to number 84 from 106th place.

In the FedEx Cup standings, Doug Gham, Troy Merrit, Andrew Novak, Peter Malnati, and Nico Echavarria made it to the top 125.

FedEx Cup Fall Top 125 full list

Viktor Hovland topped the FedEx Cup standings followed by Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

Below is the final list of the 2023 FedEx Cup standings:

1 Viktor Hovland

2 Xander Schauffele

3 Wyndham Clark

4 Rory McIlroy

5 Patrick Cantlay

T6 Tommy Fleetwood

T6 Collin Morikawa

T6 Scottie Scheffler

T9 Keegan Bradley

T9 Sam Burns

T9 Matt Fitzpatrick

T9 Max Homa

T9 Adam Schenk

T14 Russell Henley

T14 Sepp Straka

T16 Rickie Fowler

T16 Tyrrell Hatton

T18 Lucas Glover

T18 Jon Rahm

T20 Tony Finau

T20 Tom Kim

T20 Si Woo Kim

23 Brian Harman

24 Sungjae Im

25 Nick Taylor

26 Corey Conners

27 Jordan Spieth

28 Jason Day

T29 Emiliano Grillo

T29 Taylor Moore

31 Sahith Theegala

32 Chris Kirk

33 Denny McCarthy

34 Justin Rose

35 Andrew Putnam

36 Kurt Kitayama

37 Adam Svensson

38 Harris English

39 J.T. Poston

40 Lee Hodges

41 Seamus Power

42 Cameron Young

43 Eric Cole

44 Byeong Hun An

45 Adam Hadwin

46 Tom Hoge

47 Brendon Todd

48 Cam Davis

49 Patrick Rodgers

50 Hideki Matsuyama

51 Mackenzie Hughes

52 Beau Hossler

53 Ludvig Åberg

54 Ben Griffin

55 Taylor Montgomery

56 Matt Kuchar

57 Nick Hardy

58 J.J. Spaun

59 Sam Ryder

60 Luke List

61 Alex Smalley

62 Stephan Jaeger

63 Alex Noren

64 Thomas Detry

65 Mark Hubbard

66 Erik van Rooyen

67 Brandon Wu

68 Davis Riley

69 S.H. Kim

70 Keith Mitchell

71 Hayden Buckley

72 Matt NeSmith

73 Justin Suh

74 Aaron Rai

75 Camilo Villegas

76 Sam Stevens

77 Davis Thompson

78 K.H. Lee

79 Justin Thomas

80 Adam Scott

81 Austin Eckroat

82 Vincent Norrman

83 Joel Dahmen

84 Tyler Duncan

85 Michael Kim

86 Ben Taylor

87 Garrick Higgo

88 Robby Shelton

89 Taylor Pendrith

90 Callum Tarren

91 Akshay Bhatia

92 Dylan Wu

93 Matt Wallace

94 Harry Hall

95 David Lingmerth

96 Nate Lashley

97 Shane Lowry

98 Greyson Sigg

99 Will Gordon

100 David Lipsky

101 Justin Lower

102 Carson Young

103 Tyson Alexander

104 Danny Willett

105 Kevin Streelman

106 Chesson Hadley

107 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

108 Zac Blair

109 Aaron Baddeley

110 Joseph Bramlett

111 Billy Horschel

112 Kevin Yu

113 Scott Stallings

114 Chez Reavie

115 Martin Laird

116 Gary Woodland

117 Ben Martin

118 Ryan Moore

119 Chad Ramey

120 Nico Echavarria

121 Peter Malnati

122 Matti Schmid

123 Andrew Novak

124 Doug Ghim

125 Troy Merritt

Ludvig Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic after playing four rounds of 67-64-61-61. He finished with a score of under 29 to win his first PGA Tour event.