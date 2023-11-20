Who made it to the FedEx Cup Fall top 125 after The RSM Classic 2023? Full list explored

The FedEx Cup standings are official as the 2023 RSM Classic comes to an end. Those who are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will be able to play on the PGA Tour in 2024.
The final opportunity for players to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings was last week's PGA Tour tournament. Carl Yuan fell from position 125 to position 126 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Ryan Moore, who was placed 128 in the rankings, surged into the top 125. Tayler Duncan shot up to number 84 from 106th place.
In the FedEx Cup standings, Doug Gham, Troy Merrit, Andrew Novak, Peter Malnati, and Nico Echavarria made it to the top 125.
FedEx Cup Fall Top 125 full list
Viktor Hovland topped the FedEx Cup standings followed by Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.
Below is the final list of the 2023 FedEx Cup standings:
- 1 Viktor Hovland
- 2 Xander Schauffele
- 3 Wyndham Clark
- 4 Rory McIlroy
- 5 Patrick Cantlay
- T6 Tommy Fleetwood
- T6 Collin Morikawa
- T6 Scottie Scheffler
- T9 Keegan Bradley
- T9 Sam Burns
- T9 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T9 Max Homa
- T9 Adam Schenk
- T14 Russell Henley
- T14 Sepp Straka
- T16 Rickie Fowler
- T16 Tyrrell Hatton
- T18 Lucas Glover
- T18 Jon Rahm
- T20 Tony Finau
- T20 Tom Kim
- T20 Si Woo Kim
- 23 Brian Harman
- 24 Sungjae Im
- 25 Nick Taylor
- 26 Corey Conners
- 27 Jordan Spieth
- 28 Jason Day
- T29 Emiliano Grillo
- T29 Taylor Moore
- 31 Sahith Theegala
- 32 Chris Kirk
- 33 Denny McCarthy
- 34 Justin Rose
- 35 Andrew Putnam
- 36 Kurt Kitayama
- 37 Adam Svensson
- 38 Harris English
- 39 J.T. Poston
- 40 Lee Hodges
- 41 Seamus Power
- 42 Cameron Young
- 43 Eric Cole
- 44 Byeong Hun An
- 45 Adam Hadwin
- 46 Tom Hoge
- 47 Brendon Todd
- 48 Cam Davis
- 49 Patrick Rodgers
- 50 Hideki Matsuyama
- 51 Mackenzie Hughes
- 52 Beau Hossler
- 53 Ludvig Åberg
- 54 Ben Griffin
- 55 Taylor Montgomery
- 56 Matt Kuchar
- 57 Nick Hardy
- 58 J.J. Spaun
- 59 Sam Ryder
- 60 Luke List
- 61 Alex Smalley
- 62 Stephan Jaeger
- 63 Alex Noren
- 64 Thomas Detry
- 65 Mark Hubbard
- 66 Erik van Rooyen
- 67 Brandon Wu
- 68 Davis Riley
- 69 S.H. Kim
- 70 Keith Mitchell
- 71 Hayden Buckley
- 72 Matt NeSmith
- 73 Justin Suh
- 74 Aaron Rai
- 75 Camilo Villegas
- 76 Sam Stevens
- 77 Davis Thompson
- 78 K.H. Lee
- 79 Justin Thomas
- 80 Adam Scott
- 81 Austin Eckroat
- 82 Vincent Norrman
- 83 Joel Dahmen
- 84 Tyler Duncan
- 85 Michael Kim
- 86 Ben Taylor
- 87 Garrick Higgo
- 88 Robby Shelton
- 89 Taylor Pendrith
- 90 Callum Tarren
- 91 Akshay Bhatia
- 92 Dylan Wu
- 93 Matt Wallace
- 94 Harry Hall
- 95 David Lingmerth
- 96 Nate Lashley
- 97 Shane Lowry
- 98 Greyson Sigg
- 99 Will Gordon
- 100 David Lipsky
- 101 Justin Lower
- 102 Carson Young
- 103 Tyson Alexander
- 104 Danny Willett
- 105 Kevin Streelman
- 106 Chesson Hadley
- 107 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 108 Zac Blair
- 109 Aaron Baddeley
- 110 Joseph Bramlett
- 111 Billy Horschel
- 112 Kevin Yu
- 113 Scott Stallings
- 114 Chez Reavie
- 115 Martin Laird
- 116 Gary Woodland
- 117 Ben Martin
- 118 Ryan Moore
- 119 Chad Ramey
- 120 Nico Echavarria
- 121 Peter Malnati
- 122 Matti Schmid
- 123 Andrew Novak
- 124 Doug Ghim
- 125 Troy Merritt
Ludvig Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic after playing four rounds of 67-64-61-61. He finished with a score of under 29 to win his first PGA Tour event.