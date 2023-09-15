Who is leading the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The second day of the BMW PGA Championship had some interesting moments, even though the round was not completed. It is not every day in Europe that two compatriots share the lead, even temporarily. However, that's what happened on Friday at the Wentworth Club.

Sweden's Sebastian Söderberg and Ludvig Aberg share the lead in the BMW Championship. Although the second round must restart on Saturday for 25 players to finish their competition, Aberg and Söderberg are safe in first place, with a score of -10.

Aberg was solid again at the BMW PGA Championship with eight birdies, five of which came on the back nine. A double bogey on the ninth hardly spoiled his day. Söderberg, for his part, shot the second-best second round of the field (64, including an eagle) to climb into first place.

The best round of the day at the BMW PGA Championship came from American Billy Horschel, who carded a bogey-free round with seven birdies and an eagle. His performance moved him up 94 places on the leaderboard. He is tied for 16th.

BMW PGA Championship: Leaderboard after Day 2

Here is the leaderboard for the BMW PGA Championship. Only players above the projected cut line are included:

T1 Ludvig Aberg -10

T1 Sebastian Soderberg -10

T3 Tommy Fleetwood -9

T3 Adrian Meronk -9

T3 Thomas Detry -9

T3 Masahiro KAWAMURA -9

T7 Sepp Straka -8

T7 Aaron Rai -8

T7 Marcus Helligkilde -8

T10 Joohyung Kim -7

T10 Connor Syme -7

T10 Matthew Baldwin -7

T10 Jorge Campillo -7

T10 Ryan Fox -7

T10 Tyrrell Hatton -7

T16 Billy Horschel -6

T16 Rikuyo Hoshino -6

T16 James Morrison -6

T16 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -6

T16 Nathan Kendiy -6

T16 Min Woo Lee -6

T16 Pablo Larrazabal -6

T16 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T16 Jon Rahm -6

T25 Viktor Hovland -5

T25 Richie Ramsay -5

T25 Callum Shinkwin -5

T25 Rafa Cabrera-Bello -5

T25 Calum Hill -5

T25 Yannik Paul -5

T31 Shane Lowry -4

T31 Adam Scott -4

T31 Rasmus Højgaard -4

T31 Andy Sullivan -4

T31 Vincent Norrman -4

T31 Romain Langasque -4

T31 Darius Van Driel -4

T31 Adrian Otaegui -4

T39 Nicolas Colsaerts -3

T39 Marcel Schneider -3

T39 Zander Lombard -3

T39 Julien Brun -3

T39 Louis De Jager -3

T39 Robert MacIntyre -3

T39 Alexander Björk -3

T39 Tom Hoge -3

T39 David Law -3

T39 Lukas Nemecz -3

T39 Joost Luiten -3

T39 Oliver Wilson -3

T39 Jason Scrivener -3

T52 LINDBERG, Mikael -2

T52 Santiago Tarrio -2

T52 Sami Valimaki -2

T52 Adrian Arnaus -2

T52 Alex Fitzpatrick -2

T52 Danny Willett -2

T52 Thorbjorn Olesen -2

T52 Luke Donald -2

T52 Johannes Veerman -2

1 Rory McIlroy -1

T61 Oliver Becker -1

T61 Daan Huizing -1

T61 Hennie DU PLESSIS -1

T61 Kalle Samoa -1

T61 Daniel Brown -1

T61 Matt Wallace -1

T61 Dan Bradbury -1

T61 Jordan Smith -1

T61 Justin Rose -1

T61 Nicolai Højgaard -1

T61 MCKIBBIN, Tom -1

T61 Ashun Wu -1

T61 Scott Jamieson -1

T61 Hurly Long -1

T61 Shubhankar Sharma -1

T61 Aaron Cockerill -1