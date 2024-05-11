Who made the Friday cut at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic 2024? Leaderboard explored

Chris Gotterup carded a 7-under 64 on Friday, May 10, to take the lead at the Myrtle Beach Classic after two rounds. After 36 holes, he holds a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre, who carded a 4-under 67 in the second round.
Gotterup started the day at T7 but jumped six spots after sinking eight birdies and a bogey. MacIntyre made five birdies and a bogey in his round. Jorge Campillo was two strokes back after shooting back-to-back 66s.
The cutline was set at 2-under after 36 holes at the Myrtle Beach Classic. The players who finished 62 and ties qualified for the weekend. The purse size of the event is $4 million with the winner receiving $720000.
Leaderboard explored for the Myrtle Beach Classic after Day 2
Here's the leaderboard for the Myrtle Beach Classic after round 2:
- 1. Chris Gotterup: -12
- 2. Robert MacIntyre: -11
- 3. Jorge Campillo: -10
- T4. Alex Smalley: -9
- T4. Davis Thompson: -9
- T4. Beau Hossler: -9
- T4. Alistair Docherty: -9
- T8. Dylan Wu: -8
- T8. Joseph Bramlett: -8
- T8. Erik van Rooyen: -8
- T8. Chez Reavie: -8
- T8. Trace Crowe: -8
- T8. Chan Kim: -8
- T8. Greyson Sigg: -8
- T15. Patton Kizzire: -7
- T15. Henrik Norlander: -7
- T15. Justin Suh: -7
- T15. Ben Griffin: -7
- T19. Matt Wallace: -6
- T19. Ryan Fox: -6
- T19. Ryan McCormick: -6
- T19. Chesson Hadley: -6
- T19. Joel Dahmen: -6
- T19. Kevin Yu: -6
- T19. Michael Kim: -6
- T19. Sam Ryder: -6
- T19. Paul Barjon: -6
- T19. S.H. Kim: -6
- T19. Chandler Phillips: -6
- T30. Scott Piercy: -5
- T30. S.Y. Noh: -5
- T30. Zecheng Dou: -5
- T30. Victor Perez: -5
- T30. Thriston Lawrence: -5
- T30. Roger Sloan: -5
- T30. Kevin Streelman: -5
- T30. Sam Stevens: -5
- T30. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -5
- T30. Ben Silverman: -5
- T40. Carson Young: -4
- T40. Andrew Novak: -4
- T40. J.J. Spaun: -4
- T40. Alejandro Tosti: -4
- T40. Mac Meissner: -4
- T40. Jacob Bridgeman: -4
- T40. Harry Higgs: -4
- T40. Matt Atkins: -4
- T48. Robby Shelton: -3
- T48. Troy Merritt: -3
- T48. Patrick Fishburn: -3
- T48. Carl Yuan: -3
- T48. Harry Hall: -3
- T48. Hayden Buckley: -3
- T48. Daniel Berger: -3
- T48. Lanto Griffin: -3
- T48. David Skinns: -3
- T48. Blades Brown (a): -3
- T48. Parker Coody: -3
- T48. Max Greyserman: -3
- T48. Austin Smotherman: -3
- T48. Anders Albertson: -3
- T62. William McGirt: -2
- T62. Matt NeSmith: -2
- T62. Sean O'Hair: -2
- T62. Martin Trainer: -2
- T62. Pierceson Coody: -2
- T62. Davis Riley: -2
- T62. Taylor Dickson: -2
- T62. Thorbjørn Olesen: -2
- T62. Alexander Björk: -2