Who made the Friday cut at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic 2024? Leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 11, 2024 06:28 GMT
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
Chris Gotterup during the Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two

Chris Gotterup carded a 7-under 64 on Friday, May 10, to take the lead at the Myrtle Beach Classic after two rounds. After 36 holes, he holds a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre, who carded a 4-under 67 in the second round.

Gotterup started the day at T7 but jumped six spots after sinking eight birdies and a bogey. MacIntyre made five birdies and a bogey in his round. Jorge Campillo was two strokes back after shooting back-to-back 66s.

The cutline was set at 2-under after 36 holes at the Myrtle Beach Classic. The players who finished 62 and ties qualified for the weekend. The purse size of the event is $4 million with the winner receiving $720000.

Leaderboard explored for the Myrtle Beach Classic after Day 2

Here's the leaderboard for the Myrtle Beach Classic after round 2:

  • 1. Chris Gotterup: -12
  • 2. Robert MacIntyre: -11
  • 3. Jorge Campillo: -10
  • T4. Alex Smalley: -9
  • T4. Davis Thompson: -9
  • T4. Beau Hossler: -9
  • T4. Alistair Docherty: -9
  • T8. Dylan Wu: -8
  • T8. Joseph Bramlett: -8
  • T8. Erik van Rooyen: -8
  • T8. Chez Reavie: -8
  • T8. Trace Crowe: -8
  • T8. Chan Kim: -8
  • T8. Greyson Sigg: -8
  • T15. Patton Kizzire: -7
  • T15. Henrik Norlander: -7
  • T15. Justin Suh: -7
  • T15. Ben Griffin: -7
  • T19. Matt Wallace: -6
  • T19. Ryan Fox: -6
  • T19. Ryan McCormick: -6
  • T19. Chesson Hadley: -6
  • T19. Joel Dahmen: -6
  • T19. Kevin Yu: -6
  • T19. Michael Kim: -6
  • T19. Sam Ryder: -6
  • T19. Paul Barjon: -6
  • T19. S.H. Kim: -6
  • T19. Chandler Phillips: -6
  • T30. Scott Piercy: -5
  • T30. S.Y. Noh: -5
  • T30. Zecheng Dou: -5
  • T30. Victor Perez: -5
  • T30. Thriston Lawrence: -5
  • T30. Roger Sloan: -5
  • T30. Kevin Streelman: -5
  • T30. Sam Stevens: -5
  • T30. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -5
  • T30. Ben Silverman: -5
  • T40. Carson Young: -4
  • T40. Andrew Novak: -4
  • T40. J.J. Spaun: -4
  • T40. Alejandro Tosti: -4
  • T40. Mac Meissner: -4
  • T40. Jacob Bridgeman: -4
  • T40. Harry Higgs: -4
  • T40. Matt Atkins: -4
  • T48. Robby Shelton: -3
  • T48. Troy Merritt: -3
  • T48. Patrick Fishburn: -3
  • T48. Carl Yuan: -3
  • T48. Harry Hall: -3
  • T48. Hayden Buckley: -3
  • T48. Daniel Berger: -3
  • T48. Lanto Griffin: -3
  • T48. David Skinns: -3
  • T48. Blades Brown (a): -3
  • T48. Parker Coody: -3
  • T48. Max Greyserman: -3
  • T48. Austin Smotherman: -3
  • T48. Anders Albertson: -3
  • T62. William McGirt: -2
  • T62. Matt NeSmith: -2
  • T62. Sean O'Hair: -2
  • T62. Martin Trainer: -2
  • T62. Pierceson Coody: -2
  • T62. Davis Riley: -2
  • T62. Taylor Dickson: -2
  • T62. Thorbjørn Olesen: -2
  • T62. Alexander Björk: -2

