Who is Marcel Siem’s wife Laura Siem? Everything about the German golfer’s spouse

Marcel Siem is a German golfer who plays on the European Tour. Currently, he is playing the 2023 Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England.

Siem has been around on the golf scene for over two decades. Needless to say, on and off the golf course, his wife Laura Siem is his biggest supporter.

Marcel Siem turned pro in 2000, with a handicap of +6. He went on to join the European Tour in 2002, before which he attended a qualifying school for two years.

He has been married to Laura Siem since 2012 and the couple choose to keep their relationship rather private. The couple have two children together, both daughters - Viktoria Siem and Carlotta Siem.

Laura is from Germany and her birthday is on May 25. She is also often seen caddying for Marcel Siem on course.

All about Marcel Siem's golf journey

Siem owned his first golf club at the age of just 2 when he played with a little putter. However, he seriously started practicing at the age of 6. His parents ran a golf club restaurant called Burge Overbach in Cologne.

After making it through qualifying school, he joined the European tour in 2002. Since then he has played the DP World Tour and the Challenge Tour as well. In 2021, Siem won the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the Challenge tour.

Siem has represented his home country three times at the World Cup - in 2003, 2004, and 2006. In 2006, he also went on to win the World Cup of Golf alongside his partner Bernhard Langer.

Siem has won five times on the European tour, with his first victory being the 2004 Dunhill Championship and his latest victory being the 2023 Hero Indian Open. He has also won the 2012 Alstom Open de France, the 2013 Trophe Hassan II, and the 2014 BMW Masters.

Marcel Siem is known to enjoy cars, fishing, and billiards outside of his pro golf career. He is also sponsored by Mercedes Benz, and their partnership has been on for a long time.