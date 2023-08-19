Who is Marissa Steen? Exploring all about the American golfer

Marissa Steen shot a 1-under 72 in the second round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational to take the 36-hole lead at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in West Chester. After two rounds, she aggregated a score of 3-under, one stroke ahead of Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Steen was born on December 4, 1989, in West Chester, Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 14, she began playing golf while attending Lakota West High School. In addition to golf, she also had an interest in basketball and softball during her school days.

Steen attended the University of Memphis for higher studies and obtained her bachelor's degree in sports management from 2008 to 2012.

She actively participated in numerous golf events during her college days, accumulating as much experience as possible. She earned NGCA All-American Scholar honors four times.

In 2012, Steen began her professional career on the Epson Tour and finished 34th in her rookie season. Her first professional title came in 2014, when she claimed victory at that year's Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay.

This was followed by wins at the 2014 Friends of Mission Charity Classic and the Eagle Classic. After her outstanding success that year, she was awarded the Epson Tour Player of the Year.

By the end of the year, she had earned a promotion to the LPGA Tour after leading the Race for the Card on the Epson Tour.

However, injuries prevented her from making a mark on the LPGA Tour, leading her to return to the Epson Tour. After finishing eighth on the 2016 money list, she was promoted to the LPGA Tour once again.

Steen faced another injury setback in 2018, sidelining her for the entire season. The following year, she secured a T8 finish at the Women's Australian Open, followed by a T10 finish at the 2021 AIG Women's Open.

Where does Marisa Steen stand at the Race to the CME Globe?

The 33-year-old golfer is currently 110th in the Race to the CME Globe. With just a few events left for this season, she will need a great result at the remaining events to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. For the uninitiated, only the top 60 players on the CME points list will qualify.

Here are the current standings on the 2023 Race to the CME Globe:

Celine Boutier: 2,380.550 Lilia Vu: 2,068.618 Ruoning Yin: 1,744.870 Hyo Joo Kim: 1,741.183 Allisen Corpuz: 1,619.154 Jin Young Ko: 1,584.640 Ayaka Furue: 1,577.325 Nelly Korda: 1,311.123 Charley Hull: 1,303.643 Brooke M. Henderson: 1,292.650 Ashleigh Buhai: 1,264.671 Leona Maguire: 1,248.820 Xiyu Lin: 1,173.586 Yuka Saso: 1,155.745 Nasa Hataoka: 1,141.920 Georgia Hall: 1,111.739 Linn Grant: 1,019.485 Atthaya Thitikul: 1,003.684 Cheyenne Knight: 977.043 Hae Ran Ryu: 960.071 Angel Yin: 939.281 Maja Stark: 893.625 Grace Kim: 857.036 Carlota Ciganda: 813.107 Rose Zhang: 810.050 Minjee Lee: 806.050 Aditi Ashok: 799.774 Amy Yang: 776.650 Jennifer Kupcho: 727.721 Anna Nordqvist: 696.292 Pajaree Anannarukarn: 685.061 A Lim Kim: 678.480 Ariya Jutanugarn: 673.517 Hannah Green: 670.296 Ally Ewing: 667.633 Megan Khang: 615.749 Gaby Lopez: 524.183 Hye-Jin Choi: 521.858 Elizabeth Szokol: 520.608 Celine Borge: 508.832 Yu Liu: 502.290 Jenny Shin: 499.807 Danielle Kang: 483.528 Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 468.192 Albane Valenzuela: 465.152 Alison Lee: 453.431 Narin An: 427.664 Patty Tavatanakit: 427.150 Perrine Delacour: 413.658 Eun-Hee Ji: 413.060