  • Who is Marissa Steen? Exploring all about the American golfer

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 19, 2023 18:58 GMT
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Three
Marissa Steen at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Marissa Steen shot a 1-under 72 in the second round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational to take the 36-hole lead at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in West Chester. After two rounds, she aggregated a score of 3-under, one stroke ahead of Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Steen was born on December 4, 1989, in West Chester, Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 14, she began playing golf while attending Lakota West High School. In addition to golf, she also had an interest in basketball and softball during her school days.

Steen attended the University of Memphis for higher studies and obtained her bachelor's degree in sports management from 2008 to 2012.

She actively participated in numerous golf events during her college days, accumulating as much experience as possible. She earned NGCA All-American Scholar honors four times.

In 2012, Steen began her professional career on the Epson Tour and finished 34th in her rookie season. Her first professional title came in 2014, when she claimed victory at that year's Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay.

This was followed by wins at the 2014 Friends of Mission Charity Classic and the Eagle Classic. After her outstanding success that year, she was awarded the Epson Tour Player of the Year.

By the end of the year, she had earned a promotion to the LPGA Tour after leading the Race for the Card on the Epson Tour.

However, injuries prevented her from making a mark on the LPGA Tour, leading her to return to the Epson Tour. After finishing eighth on the 2016 money list, she was promoted to the LPGA Tour once again.

Steen faced another injury setback in 2018, sidelining her for the entire season. The following year, she secured a T8 finish at the Women's Australian Open, followed by a T10 finish at the 2021 AIG Women's Open.

Where does Marisa Steen stand at the Race to the CME Globe?

The 33-year-old golfer is currently 110th in the Race to the CME Globe. With just a few events left for this season, she will need a great result at the remaining events to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. For the uninitiated, only the top 60 players on the CME points list will qualify.

Here are the current standings on the 2023 Race to the CME Globe:

  1. Celine Boutier: 2,380.550
  2. Lilia Vu: 2,068.618
  3. Ruoning Yin: 1,744.870
  4. Hyo Joo Kim: 1,741.183
  5. Allisen Corpuz: 1,619.154
  6. Jin Young Ko: 1,584.640
  7. Ayaka Furue: 1,577.325
  8. Nelly Korda: 1,311.123
  9. Charley Hull: 1,303.643
  10. Brooke M. Henderson: 1,292.650
  11. Ashleigh Buhai: 1,264.671
  12. Leona Maguire: 1,248.820
  13. Xiyu Lin: 1,173.586
  14. Yuka Saso: 1,155.745
  15. Nasa Hataoka: 1,141.920
  16. Georgia Hall: 1,111.739
  17. Linn Grant: 1,019.485
  18. Atthaya Thitikul: 1,003.684
  19. Cheyenne Knight: 977.043
  20. Hae Ran Ryu: 960.071
  21. Angel Yin: 939.281
  22. Maja Stark: 893.625
  23. Grace Kim: 857.036
  24. Carlota Ciganda: 813.107
  25. Rose Zhang: 810.050
  26. Minjee Lee: 806.050
  27. Aditi Ashok: 799.774
  28. Amy Yang: 776.650
  29. Jennifer Kupcho: 727.721
  30. Anna Nordqvist: 696.292
  31. Pajaree Anannarukarn: 685.061
  32. A Lim Kim: 678.480
  33. Ariya Jutanugarn: 673.517
  34. Hannah Green: 670.296
  35. Ally Ewing: 667.633
  36. Megan Khang: 615.749
  37. Gaby Lopez: 524.183
  38. Hye-Jin Choi: 521.858
  39. Elizabeth Szokol: 520.608
  40. Celine Borge: 508.832
  41. Yu Liu: 502.290
  42. Jenny Shin: 499.807
  43. Danielle Kang: 483.528
  44. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 468.192
  45. Albane Valenzuela: 465.152
  46. Alison Lee: 453.431
  47. Narin An: 427.664
  48. Patty Tavatanakit: 427.150
  49. Perrine Delacour: 413.658
  50. Eun-Hee Ji: 413.060

