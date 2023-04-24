Who is Mark Hensby? Golfer wins 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic

Mark Hensby won the 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic by beating Charlie Wi in the fourth playoff hole for his first victory at the PGA Tour Champions.

Hensby, who has won once on the PGA Tour, carded a score of 1-under 70 at Las Colinas to tie with Wi at 12-under after 54 holes. Wi shot a score of 3-under 68 on Sunday.

The Invited Celebrity Classic was not a star-studded affair as a lot of professionals skipped the event citing different reasons. Steve Stricker chose to play the Zurich Classic in New Orleans alongside Zach Johnson.

Bernhard Langer was on a week's break. David Toms, Ernie Els, and Miguel Angel Jimenez were other names not to feature in the Invited Celebrity Classic.

Hensby was born on June 29, 1971, in Melbourne, Australia, and turned professional in 1995. The 51-year-old Aussie has won one title on the PGA Tour that came in the 2004 John Deere Classic, where he beat John E. Morgan in a sudden-death playoff.

2004 was the Aussie golfer's best year as he had eight top-10 finishes that year and he reached the career-high 27th in OWGR the following year. In Majors, his best performance came at the 2005 US Open, where he finished in third place.

Unfortunately, Hensby suffered a car accident in 2006, which kept him out for the majority of the year. His struggles just didn't end there as he faced several other injuries and also a few shoulder injuries which resulted in him losing exemption in 2008.

Hensby started playing in the PGA Tour Champions in the 2020-21 season after turning 50, the minimum required age to play. He has five top-10 finishes on the Senior Tour, including the title at Las Colinas Country Club on Sunday.

2023 Invited Celebrity Classic leaderboard

Mark Hensby poses with the trophy after winning the Invited Celebrity Classic

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic:

1 Mark Hensby -12 (won in playoff)

2 Charlie Wi -12

3 Alex Cejka -11

T4 Richard Green -10

T4 Jerry Kelly -10

T6 David Branshaw -8

T6 Dicky Pride -8

T8 Matt Gogel -7

T8 Wes Short, Jr. -7

10 Justin Leonard -6

T11 Paul Broadhurst -5

T11 Arjun Atwal -5

T11 Steven Alker -5

T11 Steve Jones -5

T11 Retief Goosen -5

T11 Rob Labritz -5

T11 Cameron Beckman -5

T11 Stuart Appleby -5

T19 Rod Pampling -4

T19 Mario Tiziani -4

T19 Billy Mayfair -4

T19 Kent Jones -4

T19 Scott Parel -4

T19 Ken Duke -4

T19 Scott McCarron -4

T26 Scott Dunlap -3

T26 Brian Gay -3

T26 Darren Clarke -3

T26 Ken Tanigawa -3

T26 Kirk Triplett -3

T26 Tom Pernice Jr. -3

T26 Rocco Mediate -3

T33 Timothy O'Neal -2

T33 Steve Flesch -2

T33 Harrison Frazar -2

T33 Billy Andrade -2

T33 Duffy Waldorf -2

T33 Notah Begay III -2

T33 Chris DiMarco -2

T40 Kenny Perry -1

T40 David McKenzie -1

T40 David Toms -1

T40 Jeff Sluman -1

T40 Lee Janzen -1

T40 Bob Estes -1

T40 Y.E. Yang -1

T40 Woody Austin -1

Poll : 0 votes