Who is Matt Fitzpatrick’s girlfriend Katherine Gaal?

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick's girlfriend is American marketing manager Katherine Gaal. Although it is not known for sure when they started dating, posts about her can be found on the player's social networks since January 2023.

Katherine Gaal was born and raised in New Jersey. There she competed in the 'Miss New Jersey' beauty pageant, in which she became a runner-up in 2013. She also won the 'Amity Award', a recognition that, since 1952, the rest of the contestants give to the one who demonstrates the most friendly and outgoing personality throughout the competition.

Katherine Gaal and Matt Fitzpatrick at the 2023 RBC Heritage (Image via Getty).

Katherine Gaal attended Pennsylvania State University, where she had a productive college career. She graduated with two degrees: Finance and Broadcast Journalism.

In addition, she invested much of her time in extracurricular activities, such as mentoring other students and being part of the Wall Street boot camp. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Her academic background also includes earning an Alternative Route to Teaching certification for elementary (K-6) and special education.

According to her Linkedin profile, as of 2019, Katherine Gaal works for Commvault (software, data protection, and associated services) based in New Jersey. There she serves as Regional Marketing Manager for the Southeast region. She has previously held other responsibilities in the same field within the company.

Katherine Gaal and Matt Fitzpatrick

Katherine Gaal and Matt Fitzpatrick began their relationship sometime between late 2022 and early 2023. The first post of the two as a couple on the player's Instagram profile dates back to January 2023.

The post shows them on a golf course in Maui, Hawaii:

Since then it has become common to see them together, both in publications on social networks, as well as in social events. Such was the case at the premiere of the Netflix documentary "Full Swing" last February.

Gaal has also been seen supporting Matt Fitzpatrick in his golf career. Such was the case of the 2023 RBC Heritage, where they celebrated the victory together, both posing with the trophy won by the player.

Gaal and Matt Fitzpatrick also participated in the Masters of Augusta, where the lady even took some golf shots on the par 3 contest in the days leading up to the tournament.

Fitzpatrick is currently competing in the 2023 U.S. Open, the third major of the PGA Tour season. After the first round, he is T56 with a score of +1.

Poll : 0 votes