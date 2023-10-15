Who is Matthieu Pavon? French golfer’s career explored

Matthieu Pavon is a French professional golfer who plays on the DP World Tour. Born in Toulouse, Pavon is 30 years old.

He won the recently conducted Spanish Open. He is the son of former French footballer Michel Pavon. Pavon first turned pro in 2013.

In 2014 and 2015, he played on the Alps Tour. In 2014, he won the Open International de Rebetz.

In his subsequent season, he won the Servizitalia Open. He also reached the final stage of the European Tour Q School in 2015, gaining a place on the Challenge Tour in 2016.

While Matthieu Pavon did not win on the Challenge Tour in 2016, he finished as a runner up three times, at the Turkish Airlines Challenge, the Montecchia Golf Open and the Foshan Open. He finished joint third at the NBO Golf Classic Grand Final.

At the end of the year, he finished sixth on the Road To Oman Rankings, which earned him a place on the 2017 European Tour. Matthieu Pavon finished his first season on the European Tour ranked 49th on the Order of Merit.

Matthieu Pavon's first win on the European Tour

Pavon finished third at the 2017 Scottish Open, which was one of the Open Qualifying Series events. This gave him a spot at the 2017 Open Championship, where he ultimately missed the cut.

He went on to finish second at the 2018 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita after shooting an impressive final round of 67.

Pavon's 2018 season on the European Tour was less successful, as he finished 89th on the Order of Merit. However, he did qualify for the US Open that year.

He started with an opening round of 71 and made the cut despite shooting a 77 in the second round. Ultimately, he ended the Major tied for 25th.

He won the Acciona Open de España, an emotional win for him on his 185th start.

"That was a very long wait. Seven years on tour and I didn't have a win yet. But it really was worth it. A part of my heart is here in Spain. My grandfather lived here. It was really hard to keep the tears inside but now I can let it go a little bit."

The Spanish Open remains his first and only European Tour victory.