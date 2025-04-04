Who is Max Homa's caddie at Valero Texas Open 2025? 

Bill Harke is Max Homa's caddie at the Valero Texas Open 2025. The six-time PGA Tour winner recently parted ways with his full-time caddie since 2019 and childhood friend Joe Greiner.

Ad

Homa has known Greiner since he was six years old and the duo played golf together at Vista Valencia Golf Course in California. Grainer initially started caddying for Homa in 2013 and then joined full-time in 2019. The pair has won six PGA Tour titles together. Expressing gratitude, Homa said (via PGA Tour):

"Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I'll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends."

Ad

Trending

He will now be accompanied by Bill Harke, who has previously caddied for several PGA Tour players, including Chris Kirk, Jonas Blixt, and Min Woo Lee. Harke started caddying in 2004 and initially caddied on the LPGA Tour for Janice Moodie. He then caddied for Peter Tomasulo on the Korn Ferry Tour and helped him earn the PGA Tour card.

Max Homa's change in caddie comes during his rough form on the PGA Tour. He has also switched equipment from Titleist to Cobra clubs and has also parted ways with his longtime coach Mark Blackburn and started working with John Scott Rattan.

Ad

Homa had a rough start at the Valero Texas Open. He scored 4-over 76 in the first round with two birdies against four bogeys and one double bogey on par-3 third. He is tied at 130th. He'll have to score in mid-60s to make the cut at TPC San Antonio. He comes to the tournament after missing four consecutive cuts.

How has Max Homa performed so far in the 2025 season?

Max Homa had a decent 2024 season on the PGA Tour, where he registered three top-10 finishes and finished 46th in the FedEx Cup standings. However, his performances in the 2025 season so far have been underwhelming.

Ad

In 7 starts on the PGA Tour, he has made only two cuts and has failed to register a single top-10 or top-25 finish. His best finish on the PGA Tour has been T26 at the Sentry while his best finish this year overall has come on the DP World Tour, finishing T14 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Let's take a look at Max Homa's best performances in 2025 season:

2025 PGA Tour Tournaments

Ad

The Sentry : T26 (69-69-67-68, 273, -19)

: T26 (69-69-67-68, 273, -19) Farmers Insurance Open : Withdrawn (77-64, 141, +9)

: Withdrawn (77-64, 141, +9) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53 (71-72-70-69, 282, -6)

: T53 (71-72-70-69, 282, -6) WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut (76-69, 145, +3)

: Missed Cut (76-69, 145, +3) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (76-75, 151, +7)

: Missed Cut (76-75, 151, +7) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Missed Cut (81-70, 151, +7)

: Missed Cut (81-70, 151, +7) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (79-71, 150, +6)

: Missed Cut (79-71, 150, +6) Valero Texas Open: T130 (76, 76, +4)

2024–25 DP World Tournaments

Nedbank Golf Challenge: T14 (66-75-72-75, 288, E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More