Who is Meghan Stasi? All you need to know about the new Curtis Cup captain

The four-time US Women's Mid-Amateur Champion, Meghan Stasi, will serve as the 2024 United States Curtis Cup captain. The golfer was part of the winning team in 2008 and will now join the team as the captain.

John Bodenhamer, the USGA Chief Championship officer, released a statement on January 10 saying:

"Meghan is one of the top amateur players of her generation, and her impact on the women's amateur game is substantial."

He went on to say:

"It was clear to us that Meghan becoming captain of our USA team was a matter of when, not if, and we're thrilled she has agreed to take on the role in 2024."

Meghan Stasi was excited to explore her career and said:

"My experience in 2008 with the Curtis Cup team was incredibly meaningful and rewarding; being asked to fill the role of captain is humbling."

She added:

"I've had the opportunity to attend the match and be around the teams the last two years in Wales and at Merion, and the level of talent and poise these amateur golfers have is inspiring and infectious to be around. I can't wait to begin this journey and, most of all, be part of the USA team again."

It is important to note that the Curtis Cup is a biennial competition for top amateur golfers. The US will compete against Great Britain and Ireland at Sunningdale Golf Club in England.

Meghan Stasi has won 17 FSGA titles

Stasi got into sports after being inspired by her half-athletic parents. During her college days, her mother was into sports and lettered in three sports. Likewise, Meghan's father played basketball while studying at Xavier University. However, unlike her parents, Meghan developed an interest in golf and began playing at the tender age of eight.

As the days passed, her interest in the game developed, and she seriously put effort into building her career in it. The Voorhees native had a successful collegiate career at Tulane University.

Meghan's hard work eventually paid off, as she was named All-Conference USA twice. She also helped the team earn its first NCAA regional berth.

After graduating from college, Meghan Stasi was offered an assistant coaching position at the University of Mississippi. She became the head women's golf coach at the age of 23, making her the youngest Division I head coach in any sport.

Under her guidance, Ole Miss won two NCAA Tournament berths. Stasi served as the coach of the team for six seasons.

Besides being a member of the US team that won the 2008 Curtis Cup at St. Andrews, Meghan Stasi won four US Women's Mid-Amateur titles, the most in history. She clinched her first Mid-Amateur title in 2006 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point and the second in 2007 at Desert Forest Golf Club in Carefree. She won two other titles in 2010 at Wichita Country Club and in 2012 at Briggs Ranch Golf Club in Texas.

Meghan Stasi has won 17 Florida State Golf Association (FSGA) titles. She became the youngest to be inducted into the FSGA Hall of Fame in 2021.

